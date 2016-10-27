Marcus Lattimore, the coach, leads Heathwood team to title win

Marcus Lattimore led Heathwood Hall’s middle school football squad to a championship season in his first season as head coach.
The Highlanders defeated Heathwood 12-0 on Thursday night in the title game and finished the season 5-3.
Thursday’s win for Lattimore comes four years to the day his football career ended with a second knee injury suffered in a 38-35 South Carolina win over Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Lattimore coaches running backs for Heathwood’s varsity team. He also has a role in a Christian movie called “Faith’s Song” that debuts this weekend.
Comments