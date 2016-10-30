High School Football

October 30, 2016 12:04 PM

Two Midlands players, two coaches named to Palmetto Champions team

By Lou Bezjak

Two Midlands players and two coaches were named to the South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s Palmetto Champions All-Star football team, which was released Sunday.

Chapin’s Will Register, a tight end and South Carolina commitment, was named the Class 4A Lower State Lineman of the Year, and Spring Valley’s Shaun Moore was named 5A Lower State Lineman of the Year.

Register, a Shrine Bowl selection, is on ESPN’s Top 300 list for Class of 2017. Moore, a defensive back and Shrine Bowl selection, had 34 tackles and a sack going into last week.

Wando’s OrTre Smith and Union County’s Shi Smith, both South Carolina commitments, also were named to the team. OrTre Smith was named 5A Lower State Back of Year, while Shi Smith was the 4A Upper State Back of Year.

Ridge View’s Perry Parks was named the 4A Upper State Coach of Year, and Gilbert’s Chad Leaphart was 3A Lower State Coach of the Year.

Parks’ Ridge View squad is off to an 8-1 start, while Gilbert is 9-0 under Leaphart who is in his first year at the school. Gilbert will play for the Region 5-3A title Friday against Brookland-Cayce.

From the Palmetto Champions All-Star team an overall Lineman, Back, Specialty Team Player, and Coach of the Year will be announced in late November.　There will be no banquet this year because the season was extended two weeks because of Hurricane Matthew.

Palmetto Champions All-Star Team

5A

Upper State Back: Lummie Young, Westside

Upper State Lineman: Patrick Wofford, Mauldin

Upper State Coach: David Pierce, Northwestern

Lower State Back: OrTre Smith, Wando

Lower State Lineman: Shaun Moore, Spring Valley

Lower State Coach: Marc Morris, Carolina Forest

4A

Upper State Back: Shi Smith, Union County

Upper State Lineman: Noah Hannon, Greer

Upper State Coach: Perry Parks, Ridge View

Lower State Back: Darius Douglas, Berkeley

Lower State Lineman: Will Register, Chapin

Lower State Coach: Russell Zehr, Cane Bay

3A

Upper State Back: DMarco Jackson, Broome,

Upper State Lineman: Brad Johnson, Pendleon

Upper State Coach: Doug Shaw, Palmetto

Lower State Back: Cameron Bent, Bluffton

Lower State Lineman: Jermaine McDaniel, Dillon

Lower State Coach: Chad Leaphart, Gilbert

2A

Upper State Back: Malik Brooks, Saluda

Upper State Lineman: Ryan Putman, Christ Church

Upper State Coach: Doug Chisholm, Blacksburg

Lower State Back: Tyreike Steele, Andrews

Lower State Lineman: Byron Young Carvers Bay

Lower State Coach: Justin Danner, Lee Central

Class A

Upper State Back: Ricardo Wright, McBee

Upper State Lineman: Jene Thompson, Lewisville

Upper State Coach: Vic Lollis, Dixie

Lower State Back: Duane Nichols, Lake View

Lower State Lineman: Jacob Springs Green Sea-Floyds

Lower State Coach: Jamie Johnson, Hannah-Pamplico

Specialists

Class 5A: Pressley Harvin, Sumter

Class 4A: Brandon Peppers, Daniel

Class 3A: Austin Snow, Powdersville

Class 2A: DeQuan Carr, Carvers Bay

Class A: N/A

