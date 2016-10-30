Two Midlands players, two coaches named to Palmetto Champions team

Two Midlands players and two coaches were named to the South Carolina Football Coaches Association’s Palmetto Champions All-Star football team, which was released Sunday.
Chapin’s Will Register, a tight end and South Carolina commitment, was named the Class 4A Lower State Lineman of the Year, and Spring Valley’s Shaun Moore was named 5A Lower State Lineman of the Year.
Register, a Shrine Bowl selection, is on ESPN’s Top 300 list for Class of 2017. Moore, a defensive back and Shrine Bowl selection, had 34 tackles and a sack going into last week.
Wando’s OrTre Smith and Union County’s Shi Smith, both South Carolina commitments, also were named to the team. OrTre Smith was named 5A Lower State Back of Year, while Shi Smith was the 4A Upper State Back of Year.
Ridge View’s Perry Parks was named the 4A Upper State Coach of Year, and Gilbert’s Chad Leaphart was 3A Lower State Coach of the Year.
Parks’ Ridge View squad is off to an 8-1 start, while Gilbert is 9-0 under Leaphart who is in his first year at the school. Gilbert will play for the Region 5-3A title Friday against Brookland-Cayce.
From the Palmetto Champions All-Star team an overall Lineman, Back, Specialty Team Player, and Coach of the Year will be announced in late November. There will be no banquet this year because the season was extended two weeks because of Hurricane Matthew.
Palmetto Champions All-Star Team
5A
Upper State Back: Lummie Young, Westside
Upper State Lineman: Patrick Wofford, Mauldin
Upper State Coach: David Pierce, Northwestern
Lower State Back: OrTre Smith, Wando
Lower State Lineman: Shaun Moore, Spring Valley
Lower State Coach: Marc Morris, Carolina Forest
4A
Upper State Back: Shi Smith, Union County
Upper State Lineman: Noah Hannon, Greer
Upper State Coach: Perry Parks, Ridge View
Lower State Back: Darius Douglas, Berkeley
Lower State Lineman: Will Register, Chapin
Lower State Coach: Russell Zehr, Cane Bay
3A
Upper State Back: DMarco Jackson, Broome,
Upper State Lineman: Brad Johnson, Pendleon
Upper State Coach: Doug Shaw, Palmetto
Lower State Back: Cameron Bent, Bluffton
Lower State Lineman: Jermaine McDaniel, Dillon
Lower State Coach: Chad Leaphart, Gilbert
2A
Upper State Back: Malik Brooks, Saluda
Upper State Lineman: Ryan Putman, Christ Church
Upper State Coach: Doug Chisholm, Blacksburg
Lower State Back: Tyreike Steele, Andrews
Lower State Lineman: Byron Young Carvers Bay
Lower State Coach: Justin Danner, Lee Central
Class A
Upper State Back: Ricardo Wright, McBee
Upper State Lineman: Jene Thompson, Lewisville
Upper State Coach: Vic Lollis, Dixie
Lower State Back: Duane Nichols, Lake View
Lower State Lineman: Jacob Springs Green Sea-Floyds
Lower State Coach: Jamie Johnson, Hannah-Pamplico
Specialists
Class 5A: Pressley Harvin, Sumter
Class 4A: Brandon Peppers, Daniel
Class 3A: Austin Snow, Powdersville
Class 2A: DeQuan Carr, Carvers Bay
Class A: N/A
