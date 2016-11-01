High School Football

November 1, 2016 10:04 PM

S.C. prep writers high school football poll

Staff Reports

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Northwestern

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Westside

5. Boiling Springs

6. Spartanburg

T7. Dorman

T7. Sumter

9. Gaffney

10. Blythewood

Others receiving votes: Nation Ford, Spring Valley, Greenwood, Wando, Mauldin, Carolina Forest

Class 4A

1. South Pointe

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. Ridge View

6. South Aiken

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Cane Bay

9. Union County

10. Berkeley

Others receiving votes: Chapin, Greer, North Augusta

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Bluffton

3. Fairfield Central

4. Gilbert

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Newberry

7. Powdersville

8. Woodruff

9. Lake City

10. Strom Thurmond

Others receiving votes: Bishop England, Chester, Palmetto, Chapman, Manning, Crescent, Timberland

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Saluda

3. Cheraw

4. Barnwell

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Calhoun County

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Carvers Bay

T10. Blacksburg

T10. Lee Central

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Liberty, Southside Christian, Latta

Class 1A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. Lewisville

4. McBee

5. Williston-Elko

6. C.E. Murray

7. Hemingway

8. Blackville-Hilda

9. Cross

10. Wagener-Salley

Others receiving votes: St. John's, Hannah-Pamplico, Baptist Hill

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

