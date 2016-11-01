S.C. prep writers high school football poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Northwestern
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Westside
5. Boiling Springs
6. Spartanburg
T7. Dorman
T7. Sumter
9. Gaffney
10. Blythewood
Others receiving votes: Nation Ford, Spring Valley, Greenwood, Wando, Mauldin, Carolina Forest
Class 4A
1. South Pointe
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. Belton-Honea Path
5. Ridge View
6. South Aiken
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Cane Bay
9. Union County
10. Berkeley
Others receiving votes: Chapin, Greer, North Augusta
Class 3A
1. Dillon
2. Bluffton
3. Fairfield Central
4. Gilbert
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Newberry
7. Powdersville
8. Woodruff
9. Lake City
10. Strom Thurmond
Others receiving votes: Bishop England, Chester, Palmetto, Chapman, Manning, Crescent, Timberland
Class 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Saluda
3. Cheraw
4. Barnwell
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. Calhoun County
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Carvers Bay
T10. Blacksburg
T10. Lee Central
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Liberty, Southside Christian, Latta
Class 1A
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. Lewisville
4. McBee
5. Williston-Elko
6. C.E. Murray
7. Hemingway
8. Blackville-Hilda
9. Cross
10. Wagener-Salley
Others receiving votes: St. John's, Hannah-Pamplico, Baptist Hill
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
