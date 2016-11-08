S.C. Prep Writers High School Football Poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Northwestern
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Westside
5. Boiling Springs
6. Spartanburg
7. Sumter
8. Dorman
9. Wando
10. Spring Valley
Others receiving votes: Greenwood, Blythewood, Nation Ford, Mauldin, Gaffney
Class 4A
1. South Pointe
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. Belton-Honea Path
5. South Aiken
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Cane Bay
8. Ridge View
9. Union County
10. Berkeley
Others receiving votes: Chapin, York
Class 3A
1. Dillon
2. Bluffton
3. Fairfield Central
4. Brookland-Cayce
5. Newberry
6. Gilbert
7. Powdersville
8. Lake City
9. Strom Thurmond
10. Chester
Others receiving votes: Chapman, Bishop England, Manning, Woodruff, Palmetto, Crescent, Timberland
Class 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Saluda
3. Cheraw
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Barnwell
6. Calhoun County
7. Carvers Bay
8. Batesburg-Leesville
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Central, Latta, Lee Central, Southside Christian
Class A
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. McBee
4. Williston-Elko
5. C.E. Murray
6. Lewisville
7. Cross
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Hemingway
Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, St. John's, Baptist Hill
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
