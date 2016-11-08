High School Football

November 8, 2016 4:27 PM

S.C. Prep Writers High School Football Poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Northwestern

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Westside

5. Boiling Springs

6. Spartanburg

7. Sumter

8. Dorman

9. Wando

10. Spring Valley

Others receiving votes: Greenwood, Blythewood, Nation Ford, Mauldin, Gaffney

Class 4A

1. South Pointe

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. South Aiken

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Cane Bay

8. Ridge View

9. Union County

10. Berkeley

Others receiving votes: Chapin, York

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Bluffton

3. Fairfield Central

4. Brookland-Cayce

5. Newberry

6. Gilbert

7. Powdersville

8. Lake City

9. Strom Thurmond

10. Chester

Others receiving votes: Chapman, Bishop England, Manning, Woodruff, Palmetto, Crescent, Timberland

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Saluda

3. Cheraw

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Barnwell

6. Calhoun County

7. Carvers Bay

8. Batesburg-Leesville

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Central, Latta, Lee Central, Southside Christian

Class A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. McBee

4. Williston-Elko

5. C.E. Murray

6. Lewisville

7. Cross

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Hemingway

Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, St. John's, Baptist Hill

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Chapin celebrates win over AC Flora, region title

View more video

Sports Videos