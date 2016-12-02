Blythewood standout Jordyn Adams to transfer

Jordyn Adams, one of the state’s top prospects in the state for the Class of 2018, won’t be finishing his high school career in South Carolina.
The Blythewood two-sport standout announced Friday he’ll be moving to Greenville, N.C., in December to attend school there. He isn’t sure what school he’ll be attending.
Adams is moving to be closer to his father, Deke Adams, the former South Carolina assistant who’s now a defensive line coach at East Carolina. Adams lived with his mom this year, and the two drove to ECU on most weekends when he wasn’t on recruiting visits.
“It was harder than expected not having my dad at Friday night games and also for him not getting to watch me in person,” Adams said on his Twitter account. “My decision will have no effect on my recruiting.”
Adams went on to thank Blythewood coaches, teammates, teachers and friends for their support.
Adams is the second high profile recruit to leave the Palmetto State for his senior year. Earlier this week, Wilson’s Xavier Thomas announced he was transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.
Adams has 14 Division I offers, including Clemson and South Carolina for both football and baseball. Other offers include North Carolina, East Carolina, Ole Miss, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia Tech Wake Forest, SMU and Missouri.
On the gridiron this year, Adams threw for 2,350 yards and 24 touchdowns, and also rushed for 793 yards and 11 TDs. 247Sports ranks Adams as the No. 6 prospect in the state for football in the Class of 2018.
This was a tough decision but the best decision for me and my family! pic.twitter.com/MHBbPaDmYy— J2 (@jordynadams10) December 3, 2016
