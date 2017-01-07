High School Football

January 7, 2017 5:54 PM

The State’s All-Midlands football team

By Lou Bezjak

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork

Threw for 2,817 yards and rushed for 1,085 with 38 total touchdowns

QB – Jordyn Adams, Blythewood

Threw for 2,350 yards, rushed for 735 with 35 total touchdowns

RB – Catriez Cook, Gilbert

Rushed for 1,781 yards and 22 touchdowns, North-South selection

RB – Amir Abrams, Newberry

Led Midlands with 2,487 rushing yards and 37 total touchdowns

RB – Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork

Rushed for 1,762 yards and had 29 total touchdowns, Named Freshman All-American by MaxPreps

OL – Malik Sumter, Dutch Fork

Shrine Bowl selection

OL – Ryan Hiller, Westwood

Shrine Bowl selection and Charleston Southern commit

OL – Brandon Williams, Lexington

North-South selection and Limestone commit

OL – Cameron Muller, Ridge View

Shrine Bowl selection and Old Dominion commit

OL – Will Webster, Chapin

North-South selection

WR – Bobby Irby, Dutch Fork

Caught 71 passes for 1,439 yards and 13 touchdowns, North-South selection

WR – Jo Jo Watson, Camden

Led Midlands with 79 catches for 1,449 yards and 15 touchdowns, North-South selection

WR – Xzavion Gordon, Chapin

Caught 62 passes for 1,147 yards and 21 total touchdowns

TE – Will Register, Chapin

Caught 24 passes for 251 yards. Shrine Bowl selection and Class 4A Lower State Lineman of Year, South Carolina commit

ATH – Bryce Thompson, Ben Lippen

Had 2,329 yards total offense including special teams and 36 total TDs, had four interceptions on defense, Virginia Tech commit.

ATH – Anthony Salters, Dreher

Led Midlands with nine interceptions, had more than 1,000 yards of total offense including special teams and 19 touchdowns

Defense

DE – Damani Staley, Ridge View

Had 120 tackles and broke his school record with 29 sacks, Shrine Bowl selection and South Carolina commit

DE – Tay Pringle, Brookland-Cayce

Had 76 tackles, 26 for loss and four sacks, Shrine Bowl selection and Coastal Carolina commit

DE – Garrison Moore, Ben Lippen

Had 128 tackles, 32 for loss and six sacks

DE/LB –Blake Branham, Dutch Fork

Had 168 tackles, 18 for loss and three sacks

LB – Channing Tindall, Spring Valley

Had 144 tackles and eight sacks

LB – Joe Beckett, White Knoll

Had 171 tackles, eight for loss, North-South selection

LB – Adam Rowson, Lugoff-Elgin

Had 175 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five sacks, North-South selection

LB/DB – Lane Botkin, A.C. Flora

Had 80 tackles, six pass break-ups on defense. Rushed for 621 yards and 13 touchdowns, North-South selection

DB – Shaun Moore, Spring Valley

Had 45 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, Shrine Bowl selection

DB – Kerryon Richardson, Airport

Had 40 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and three interceptions; on offense, had 694 total yards and 11 total touchdowns including special teams; Shrine Bowl selection and Georgia State commit

DB – Sekwan Jenkins, Blythewood

Had 107 tackles, 5½ for loss, four interceptions and 14 pass break-ups, North-South selection

DB – Latheron Rogers-Anderson, Ridge View

Had 62 tackles, 12 pass break-ups and two interceptions, rushed for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns, North-South selection

ATH – Cedrick Cunningham, North Central

Had 1,264 total yards and 13 touchdowns; on defense had 52 tackles, four pass break-ups and two interceptions; Mr. Football finalist; Army commit

K – Gunnar Kennedy, Lexington

6-for-10 on field goals including a 51-yarder, averaged 36.7 yards a punt, had 41 touchbacks on 54 kickoffs, North-South selection

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Devin Beckley, Camden

QB – Corbett Glick, Hammond

RB – Jay Washington, Dreher

RB – Tyreek Tolen, Batesburg-Leesville

RB – Maurice Jones, White Knoll

WR – Lucas Prickett, Hammond

WR – C.J. Wright, Airport

WR – Kenny Benton, Blythewood

TE – Cam Butler, Ridge View

OL – Nick Comfort, Irmo

OL – Jarrett Sandy. Swansea

OL – David Gibson, Fairfield Central

OL – Hank Manos, Chapin

OL – Elliott Campbell, Lugoff-Elgin

ATH – Jeffrey Tharp, Irmo

ATH – Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate

Defense

DE – Dahon Mixon, C.A. Johnson

DE – Da’ Prince Haynes, Spring Valley

DE – Zhadrian Burgess, Batesburg-Leesville

DE – Daquan Holley, Richland Northeast

LB – Dylan Oliver, Dutch Fork

LB – Micah Byrd, Blythewood

LB – Brandon Serio, White Knoll

LB – Darryl Camack, Fairfield Central

DB/LB – Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen

DB – Dylan McNatt, Gilbert

DB – Cory Riley, A.C. Flora

DB – Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce

ATH – Trevon Duckett, Spring Valley

K – Paxton Brooks, Airport

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

QUARTERBACKS – Cooper Bemis (Chapin), Brett Burnett (Airport), Reed Charpia (Brookland-Cayce), Bryce Fields (Gray Collegiate), Tevaughn Higgins (Lower Richland), Patrick McClure (Ben Lippen), Cam Tringali (Cardinal Newman)

RUNNING BACKS – Rahmel Burton (Lugoff-Elgin), Rod Edmonds (Fairfield Central), Ali Kelley (Ridge View), Jericho Murphy (Camden), Tony Ruff (Fairfield Central), Nate Miller (Columbia), Jamir Robinson (Airport), Rasheed Taylor (Brookland-Cayce)

RECEIVERS – Avery Barnes (Camden), Thomas Hollingsworth (A.C. Flora), Marquis McCoy (Brookland-Cayce), Kale Rhame (Chapin), Kam Riley (Blythewood), Jack Theodore (Hammond), Keyon Hair (Lower Richland)

TIGHT END – Bryson Cannon (Dutch Fork), Roger Carter (Blythewood)

OFFENSIVE LINE – Nick Blackmon (Lexington), Colyn Richardson (Airport), Josh Smith (Gilbert), Jordan Stiffler (Spring Valley), Travious Williams (Fairfield Central), Parker Kinard (Newberry).

ATH – Bishop Cannon (Batesburg-Leesville), Tre’ High (Ridge View) Richard Kollie (Pelion), Brandon McCullough (Heathwood Hall), Alajuwan Robinson (Keenan), Cedric Smith (Richland Northeast)

Defense

LINE – Darius Bell (Gilbert), Armon Bosier (Blythewood), Nate Brunson (Blythewood), Shaheem Haltiwanger (White Knoll), Trajon Jeffcoat (Irmo), John Mills (Lexington), Ed Roe (Ridge View), Shane Savage (Dutch Fork)

LINEBACKERS – Robert Bickley (Chapin), Jacob Chavis (White Knoll), Jacob Ely (Blythewood), Theo Goodwin (Dreher), Quentin Hook (Brookland-Cayce), Sanchez Lorick (Keenan), Darius McCaskill (Westwood), Chris Matthews (Gray Collegiate), Paul Stokes (Spring Valley), Taylor Wiggins (Dutch Fork)

DEFENSIVE BACKS – Diniche Ashe (Ridge View), Jalen Geiger (Cardinal Newman), Zafir Kelly (Irmo), Sammy Lykes (Brookland-Cayce), Duncan Rivers (Gray Collegiate), Alex Smith (Dutch Fork)

KICKERS – Dawson Henis (River Bluff), Thomas McCutchen (A.C. Flora)

Offensive Player of Year: Amir Abrams, Newberry

Defensive Player of Year: Damani Staley, Ridge View

Coach of Year: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork

