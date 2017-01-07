The State’s All-Midlands football team

FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork
Threw for 2,817 yards and rushed for 1,085 with 38 total touchdowns
QB – Jordyn Adams, Blythewood
Threw for 2,350 yards, rushed for 735 with 35 total touchdowns
RB – Catriez Cook, Gilbert
Rushed for 1,781 yards and 22 touchdowns, North-South selection
RB – Amir Abrams, Newberry
Led Midlands with 2,487 rushing yards and 37 total touchdowns
RB – Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork
Rushed for 1,762 yards and had 29 total touchdowns, Named Freshman All-American by MaxPreps
OL – Malik Sumter, Dutch Fork
Shrine Bowl selection
OL – Ryan Hiller, Westwood
Shrine Bowl selection and Charleston Southern commit
OL – Brandon Williams, Lexington
North-South selection and Limestone commit
OL – Cameron Muller, Ridge View
Shrine Bowl selection and Old Dominion commit
OL – Will Webster, Chapin
North-South selection
WR – Bobby Irby, Dutch Fork
Caught 71 passes for 1,439 yards and 13 touchdowns, North-South selection
WR – Jo Jo Watson, Camden
Led Midlands with 79 catches for 1,449 yards and 15 touchdowns, North-South selection
WR – Xzavion Gordon, Chapin
Caught 62 passes for 1,147 yards and 21 total touchdowns
TE – Will Register, Chapin
Caught 24 passes for 251 yards. Shrine Bowl selection and Class 4A Lower State Lineman of Year, South Carolina commit
ATH – Bryce Thompson, Ben Lippen
Had 2,329 yards total offense including special teams and 36 total TDs, had four interceptions on defense, Virginia Tech commit.
ATH – Anthony Salters, Dreher
Led Midlands with nine interceptions, had more than 1,000 yards of total offense including special teams and 19 touchdowns
Defense
DE – Damani Staley, Ridge View
Had 120 tackles and broke his school record with 29 sacks, Shrine Bowl selection and South Carolina commit
DE – Tay Pringle, Brookland-Cayce
Had 76 tackles, 26 for loss and four sacks, Shrine Bowl selection and Coastal Carolina commit
DE – Garrison Moore, Ben Lippen
Had 128 tackles, 32 for loss and six sacks
DE/LB –Blake Branham, Dutch Fork
Had 168 tackles, 18 for loss and three sacks
LB – Channing Tindall, Spring Valley
Had 144 tackles and eight sacks
LB – Joe Beckett, White Knoll
Had 171 tackles, eight for loss, North-South selection
LB – Adam Rowson, Lugoff-Elgin
Had 175 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five sacks, North-South selection
LB/DB – Lane Botkin, A.C. Flora
Had 80 tackles, six pass break-ups on defense. Rushed for 621 yards and 13 touchdowns, North-South selection
DB – Shaun Moore, Spring Valley
Had 45 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, Shrine Bowl selection
DB – Kerryon Richardson, Airport
Had 40 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and three interceptions; on offense, had 694 total yards and 11 total touchdowns including special teams; Shrine Bowl selection and Georgia State commit
DB – Sekwan Jenkins, Blythewood
Had 107 tackles, 5½ for loss, four interceptions and 14 pass break-ups, North-South selection
DB – Latheron Rogers-Anderson, Ridge View
Had 62 tackles, 12 pass break-ups and two interceptions, rushed for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns, North-South selection
ATH – Cedrick Cunningham, North Central
Had 1,264 total yards and 13 touchdowns; on defense had 52 tackles, four pass break-ups and two interceptions; Mr. Football finalist; Army commit
K – Gunnar Kennedy, Lexington
6-for-10 on field goals including a 51-yarder, averaged 36.7 yards a punt, had 41 touchbacks on 54 kickoffs, North-South selection
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – Devin Beckley, Camden
QB – Corbett Glick, Hammond
RB – Jay Washington, Dreher
RB – Tyreek Tolen, Batesburg-Leesville
RB – Maurice Jones, White Knoll
WR – Lucas Prickett, Hammond
WR – C.J. Wright, Airport
WR – Kenny Benton, Blythewood
TE – Cam Butler, Ridge View
OL – Nick Comfort, Irmo
OL – Jarrett Sandy. Swansea
OL – David Gibson, Fairfield Central
OL – Hank Manos, Chapin
OL – Elliott Campbell, Lugoff-Elgin
ATH – Jeffrey Tharp, Irmo
ATH – Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate
Defense
DE – Dahon Mixon, C.A. Johnson
DE – Da’ Prince Haynes, Spring Valley
DE – Zhadrian Burgess, Batesburg-Leesville
DE – Daquan Holley, Richland Northeast
LB – Dylan Oliver, Dutch Fork
LB – Micah Byrd, Blythewood
LB – Brandon Serio, White Knoll
LB – Darryl Camack, Fairfield Central
DB/LB – Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen
DB – Dylan McNatt, Gilbert
DB – Cory Riley, A.C. Flora
DB – Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce
ATH – Trevon Duckett, Spring Valley
K – Paxton Brooks, Airport
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
QUARTERBACKS – Cooper Bemis (Chapin), Brett Burnett (Airport), Reed Charpia (Brookland-Cayce), Bryce Fields (Gray Collegiate), Tevaughn Higgins (Lower Richland), Patrick McClure (Ben Lippen), Cam Tringali (Cardinal Newman)
RUNNING BACKS – Rahmel Burton (Lugoff-Elgin), Rod Edmonds (Fairfield Central), Ali Kelley (Ridge View), Jericho Murphy (Camden), Tony Ruff (Fairfield Central), Nate Miller (Columbia), Jamir Robinson (Airport), Rasheed Taylor (Brookland-Cayce)
RECEIVERS – Avery Barnes (Camden), Thomas Hollingsworth (A.C. Flora), Marquis McCoy (Brookland-Cayce), Kale Rhame (Chapin), Kam Riley (Blythewood), Jack Theodore (Hammond), Keyon Hair (Lower Richland)
TIGHT END – Bryson Cannon (Dutch Fork), Roger Carter (Blythewood)
OFFENSIVE LINE – Nick Blackmon (Lexington), Colyn Richardson (Airport), Josh Smith (Gilbert), Jordan Stiffler (Spring Valley), Travious Williams (Fairfield Central), Parker Kinard (Newberry).
ATH – Bishop Cannon (Batesburg-Leesville), Tre’ High (Ridge View) Richard Kollie (Pelion), Brandon McCullough (Heathwood Hall), Alajuwan Robinson (Keenan), Cedric Smith (Richland Northeast)
Defense
LINE – Darius Bell (Gilbert), Armon Bosier (Blythewood), Nate Brunson (Blythewood), Shaheem Haltiwanger (White Knoll), Trajon Jeffcoat (Irmo), John Mills (Lexington), Ed Roe (Ridge View), Shane Savage (Dutch Fork)
LINEBACKERS – Robert Bickley (Chapin), Jacob Chavis (White Knoll), Jacob Ely (Blythewood), Theo Goodwin (Dreher), Quentin Hook (Brookland-Cayce), Sanchez Lorick (Keenan), Darius McCaskill (Westwood), Chris Matthews (Gray Collegiate), Paul Stokes (Spring Valley), Taylor Wiggins (Dutch Fork)
DEFENSIVE BACKS – Diniche Ashe (Ridge View), Jalen Geiger (Cardinal Newman), Zafir Kelly (Irmo), Sammy Lykes (Brookland-Cayce), Duncan Rivers (Gray Collegiate), Alex Smith (Dutch Fork)
KICKERS – Dawson Henis (River Bluff), Thomas McCutchen (A.C. Flora)
Offensive Player of Year: Amir Abrams, Newberry
Defensive Player of Year: Damani Staley, Ridge View
Coach of Year: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork
Lou Bezjak
Comments