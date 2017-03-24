From one state champ to another: Football standout Bryce Thompson finds new home

Bryce Thompson has a new home to finish his high school career.
Thompson, who announced Thursday he was transferring from Ben Lippen for his senior season, is expected to enroll Monday at Dutch Fork, Silver Foxes head coach Tom Knotts confirmed to the State on Friday.
Ben Lippen was the second stop for Thompson, who transferred from Dutch Fork after his freshman year. He had to sit out his sophomore season at Ben Lippen because of academics but played a big role this year in helping the Falcons to the SCISA 3A championship.
Thompson scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Porter-Gaud in the title game. He had 1,819 yards total offense, 24 TDs last year and had three interceptions on defense.
Dutch Fork last season won the Class 5A state championship. It was Dutch Fork’s second state title and capped a 15-0 season, its first perfect season in school history.
Thompson is ranked No. 11 by 247Sports and 13th by rivals for the Class of 2018. He committed to Virginia Tech, which recruited him as a receiver, but some schools are recruiting him as a defensive back.
South Carolina is interested in him and has offered. He also has offers from Washington State, Colorado, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and N.C. State.
It’s unclear what position he’ll play at Dutch Fork. That could be determined during the Silver Foxes’ spring practices.
