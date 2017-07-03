Former Blythewood star Jordyn Adams makes the call for Tar Heels

Jordyn Adams will be a North Carolina Tar Heel.
Adams committed to UNC on Monday during a nationally-televised announcement on NFL Network from Nike’s The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon. He will play both football and baseball for the Tar Heels.
“After a lot of thought with friends, family and prayer, I will be going to the University of North Carolina,” Adams said as he pulled out a pair of UNC gloves in a bag.
The 6-foot-2 junior is No. 6 prospect in North Carolina and10th-ranked receiver in the country by 247Sports. He also is ranked in the ESPN’s Top 300 for Class of 2018. Adams is the 11th commit for the Tar Heels in the Class of 2018.
Adams had a strong week at The Opening against some of the top prospects in the country.
“It was a blessing to come out here and compete against the top athletes in the world and show where I am at athlete wise,” Adams said.
Adams played at Blythewood through December before transferring to Green Hope High School in Cary, North Carolina. Adams’ father, Deke, is an assistant coach at North Carolina and previously coached at East Carolina and South Carolina.
But Adams said in the recruiting process that his father being a coach at UNC wouldn’t factor in his decision.
At Blythewood, Adams played quarterback last season and threw for 2,350 yards and 24 touchdowns and also rushed for 793 yards and 11 TDs.
On the baseball diamond, Adams hit .494 with a homer and 18 RBI this year for Green Hope. He also stole 26 bases, including a school-record five against Enloe.
