Punishment handed out after brawl between two Columbia high schools

Friday’s fight between Eau Claire and C.A. Johnson has cost the Green Hornets their game this week.
C.A. Johnson, which has the smallest roster in the Midlands, will forfeit its game against Saluda because they won’t have enough players to play. Eau Claire will play its game against Gray Collegiate but will be missing some players.
Neither the school or the S.C. High School League announced how many players were suspended for both teams.
Richland One released a statement on the fight and hopes both teams can learn from it.
“In Richland One, our expectation is that our student-athletes demonstrate the highest level of sportsmanship. Unfortunately, the behavior exhibited at last Friday night’s football game did not reflect that. We will deal with the matter appropriately, ensuring that students continue to learn and grow as well,” Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in statement.
According to coaches, there was a lot of trash talk between both teams. In the play before the fight broke out, there was a fumble recovery by C.A. Johnson and several rough blocks.
In the video recorded by ABC Columbia (WOLO-TV), one player from C.A. Johnson had his helmet ripped off and several players appeared to throw punches. Coaches also got in the mix as they tried to pull their players away.
After the melee, officials decided to end the game with Eau Claire winning 37-0.
CAJ is 0-9 on the season and scheduled to finish season Oct. 27 against Gray Collegiate.
