The State’s All-Midlands high school football team

A look at the all-area football team as voted by a panel at The State:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Trad Beatty, Ben Lippen – Threw for 2,703 yards and 22 touchdowns. Signed with Temple

QB – Corbett Glick, Hammond – Led Midlands with 3,303 yards and 38 touchdowns in helping Skyhawks to SCISA 3A title. SCISA All-Star selection

RB – Amir Abrams, Newberry – Midlands Co-Offensive Player of Year rushed for 2,119 yards and 36 touchdowns. North-South selection and Mr. Football finalist

RB – Jay Washington, Dreher – North-South selection rushed for 1,789 yards and 20 touchdowns

RB – Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – Rushed for 1,854 yards and 22 touchdowns. Had 24 tackles on defense. SCISA All-Star selection. Signed with North Carolina

OL – Erikson Abney, Gilbert – Class 3A Lower State Lineman of Year and North-South selection

OL – Alec Blackmon, Newberry – Shrine Bowl selection

OL – Wyatt Campbell, Lugoff-Elgin – Shrine Bowl selection and South Carolina signee

OL – Malik Harkness, Lugoff-Elgin – North-South selection and signed with Charlotte

OL – Hank Manos, Chapin – Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game selection. Class 4A Lower State Lineman of Year and South Carolina signee

WR – Manny Bright, Gilbert – Led Midlands with 88 catches for 1,446 yards and 13 TDs

WR – Bernard Porter, Ridge View – Had 59 catches for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns

WR – Lucas Prickett, Hammond – Caught 72 passes for 1,429 yards and area-best 17 TDs

TE – Patrick Reedy, Cardinal Newman – Caught 57 passes for 1,068 yards and 10 TDs. Walking on at South Carolina

ATH – Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – North South selection threw for 1,705 yards and rushed for 1,300 with 37 total TDs

ATH – Bryce Thompson, Dutch Fork – Midlands Co-Offensive Player of Year rushed for 1,369 yards, had 636 yards receiving and 38 total touchdowns. Most Outstanding player for SC in Shrine Bowl and committed to South Carolina

Defense

DL – Darius Bell, Gilbert – Had 113 tackles and nine sacks

DL – Jordan Burch, Hammond – Sophomore had 56 tackles, six sacks. He also rushed for 256 yards and 16 TDs and caught three TD passes

DL – Damion Daley, Ridge View – Shrine Bowl selection had 98 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions. Signed with Colorado State

DL – Trajan Jeffcoat, Irmo – Shrine Bowl selection had 72 tackles and 13 sacks. Signed with Missouri

LB – Malich Jacobs, Lower Richland – North-South selection had 175 tackles

LB – Alex Smith, Dutch Fork – North-South selection had 134 tackles and led Midlands with 14 sacks

LB – KeAndre Jacobs, Spring Valley – North-South selection had more than 100 tackles

LB – Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – Shrine Bowl selection had 190 tackles, nine sacks. Was finalist for SC’s Mr. Football and selected to play in US Army All-American Game. Signed with Georgia

DB – Kendell Brooks, Swansea – North-South selection had 109 tackles

DB – Mitchell McGee, Lexington – Had five interceptions

DB – Dermonti Romney, Westwood – North-South selection had 52 tackles and three interceptions

DB – Jaewon Williams-Batesburg-Leesville – Had seven interceptions

K – Paxton Brooks, Airport – Averaged 42.2 yards a punt, was 7-of-7 on field goals, 24-of-24 on extra points. Under Armour All-American game selection and signed with Tennessee

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate

QB – Josh Strickland, Gilbert

RB – Jericho Murphy, Camden

RB – Rasheed Taylor, Brookland-Cayce

RB – Cody Temples, Gilbert

WR – Xzavion Gordon, Chapin

WR – Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork

WR – Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce

TE – Raekwon Heath, Irmo

OL – Seth Branham, Lugoff-Elgin

OL – Blake Harris, Ben Lippen

OL – Charles Hoover, Dutch Fork

OL – Jerrell Moore, Brookland-Cayce

OL – Collyn Richardson, Airport

ATH – Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville

ATH – Walyn Napper, Ridge View

Defense

DL – Kendrick Allen, Dutch Fork

DL – Antonio Anderson, Lower Richland

DL – Dalyon Guess, Irmo

DL – Alex Huntley, Hammond

LB – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork

LB – Dorian Glenn, Fairfield Central

LB – Cole Haile, Chapin

LB – Cam Payne, Lugoff-Elgin

DB – Jackson Digieso, Gilbert

DB – Deonta Jacobs, Lower Richland

DB – Sterling Scott, Westwood

DB – Manning Turbeville, Ben Lippen

K – Ford Williams, Dutch Fork

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACKS – Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce; Elijah Heatley, Westwood; Quincy Hill, Spring Valley; Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork; Jy Tolen, Gilbert

RUNNING BACKS – Keyshawn Capers, Lower Richland; Kendrall Flowers, Irmo; Jeremiah Green, Pelion; Jordan Hiller, Lexington; Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork; Jaylon Morris, Spring Valley

RECEIVERS – Cortes Braham, Westwood; Keon Clary, White Knoll; Raborn Dismuke, A.C. Flora; Josh Doctor, Gray Collegiate; Mikey Jones, Swansea; Trey Norman, Ben Lippen; Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate; Andre Wilson, Hammond

OFFENSIVE LINE – Chris Burton, Dutch Fork; Craig Cash, Spring Valley; Jalyn Dunbar, Ridge View; Matt Johnson, Ben Lippen; Jalen McDuffie, Dutch Fork; Jaylon Pearson, Dreher; D’Montre Smith, Keenan; Donovan Toomer, Spring Valley

ATH – JaQuain Hills, Richland Northeast; Dayrun Keith, Pelion; Brandon McCullough, Heathwood Hall, Effix Miller, Swansea; Nate Miller, Columbia

DEFENSE

LINE – Damondre Anderson, C.A. Johnson; Tyrique Brown, Ben Lippen; Noah Johnson River Bluff; Ben Ginsberg, Hammond; Patrick Godbolt, Blythewood, Brandon Tucker, Blythewood; Maximus Shropshire, Spring Valley, Alston Stewart, Lexington

LINEBACKERS – Johran Broadnax, Columbia; K’onte Brown, Spring Valley; Terry Carson, Ridge View; Logan Cripe, Lexington; Ron Davis, Eau Claire; Griffin Harden, Heathwood Hall; Brice Harkness, Westwood; Brian Horn, Westwood; Timothy Jamison, White Knoll; Julius Land, Irmo; Raahzheik Mays, Brookland-Cayce; Braden Nanney, White Knoll; Liam O’Malley, Cardinal Newman; Tyrik Richardson, Lugoff-Elgin; Duncan Rivers, Gray Collegiate; Braiden Short, Chapin; John Sloan, Gray Collegiate

DEFENSIVE BACKS – Myles Adams, Keenan; Cleo Canty, Hammond; Eric Littles, Irmo; Cam Perry, Ridge View; Hugh Ryan, Dutch Fork; DJ Skelton, Spring Valley

KICKERS – Braden Walker, River Bluff; Lake Barrett, Hammond; Nick Lawyer, Ridge View

Offensive Player of Year: Bryce Thompson, Dutch Fork and Amir Abrams, Newberry

Defensive Player of Year: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley

Coach of Year: Rodney Barr, Lower Richland