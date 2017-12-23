The State’s All-Midlands high school football team

A look at the all-area football team as voted by a panel at The State:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Trad Beatty, Ben Lippen – Threw for 2,703 yards and 22 touchdowns. Signed with Temple
Never miss a local story.
QB – Corbett Glick, Hammond – Led Midlands with 3,303 yards and 38 touchdowns in helping Skyhawks to SCISA 3A title. SCISA All-Star selection
RB – Amir Abrams, Newberry – Midlands Co-Offensive Player of Year rushed for 2,119 yards and 36 touchdowns. North-South selection and Mr. Football finalist
RB – Jay Washington, Dreher – North-South selection rushed for 1,789 yards and 20 touchdowns
RB – Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – Rushed for 1,854 yards and 22 touchdowns. Had 24 tackles on defense. SCISA All-Star selection. Signed with North Carolina
OL – Erikson Abney, Gilbert – Class 3A Lower State Lineman of Year and North-South selection
OL – Alec Blackmon, Newberry – Shrine Bowl selection
OL – Wyatt Campbell, Lugoff-Elgin – Shrine Bowl selection and South Carolina signee
OL – Malik Harkness, Lugoff-Elgin – North-South selection and signed with Charlotte
OL – Hank Manos, Chapin – Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game selection. Class 4A Lower State Lineman of Year and South Carolina signee
WR – Manny Bright, Gilbert – Led Midlands with 88 catches for 1,446 yards and 13 TDs
WR – Bernard Porter, Ridge View – Had 59 catches for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns
WR – Lucas Prickett, Hammond – Caught 72 passes for 1,429 yards and area-best 17 TDs
TE – Patrick Reedy, Cardinal Newman – Caught 57 passes for 1,068 yards and 10 TDs. Walking on at South Carolina
ATH – Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – North South selection threw for 1,705 yards and rushed for 1,300 with 37 total TDs
ATH – Bryce Thompson, Dutch Fork – Midlands Co-Offensive Player of Year rushed for 1,369 yards, had 636 yards receiving and 38 total touchdowns. Most Outstanding player for SC in Shrine Bowl and committed to South Carolina
Defense
DL – Darius Bell, Gilbert – Had 113 tackles and nine sacks
DL – Jordan Burch, Hammond – Sophomore had 56 tackles, six sacks. He also rushed for 256 yards and 16 TDs and caught three TD passes
DL – Damion Daley, Ridge View – Shrine Bowl selection had 98 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions. Signed with Colorado State
DL – Trajan Jeffcoat, Irmo – Shrine Bowl selection had 72 tackles and 13 sacks. Signed with Missouri
LB – Malich Jacobs, Lower Richland – North-South selection had 175 tackles
LB – Alex Smith, Dutch Fork – North-South selection had 134 tackles and led Midlands with 14 sacks
LB – KeAndre Jacobs, Spring Valley – North-South selection had more than 100 tackles
LB – Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – Shrine Bowl selection had 190 tackles, nine sacks. Was finalist for SC’s Mr. Football and selected to play in US Army All-American Game. Signed with Georgia
DB – Kendell Brooks, Swansea – North-South selection had 109 tackles
DB – Mitchell McGee, Lexington – Had five interceptions
DB – Dermonti Romney, Westwood – North-South selection had 52 tackles and three interceptions
DB – Jaewon Williams-Batesburg-Leesville – Had seven interceptions
K – Paxton Brooks, Airport – Averaged 42.2 yards a punt, was 7-of-7 on field goals, 24-of-24 on extra points. Under Armour All-American game selection and signed with Tennessee
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate
QB – Josh Strickland, Gilbert
RB – Jericho Murphy, Camden
RB – Rasheed Taylor, Brookland-Cayce
RB – Cody Temples, Gilbert
WR – Xzavion Gordon, Chapin
WR – Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork
WR – Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce
TE – Raekwon Heath, Irmo
OL – Seth Branham, Lugoff-Elgin
OL – Blake Harris, Ben Lippen
OL – Charles Hoover, Dutch Fork
OL – Jerrell Moore, Brookland-Cayce
OL – Collyn Richardson, Airport
ATH – Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville
ATH – Walyn Napper, Ridge View
Defense
DL – Kendrick Allen, Dutch Fork
DL – Antonio Anderson, Lower Richland
DL – Dalyon Guess, Irmo
DL – Alex Huntley, Hammond
LB – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork
LB – Dorian Glenn, Fairfield Central
LB – Cole Haile, Chapin
LB – Cam Payne, Lugoff-Elgin
DB – Jackson Digieso, Gilbert
DB – Deonta Jacobs, Lower Richland
DB – Sterling Scott, Westwood
DB – Manning Turbeville, Ben Lippen
K – Ford Williams, Dutch Fork
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACKS – Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce; Elijah Heatley, Westwood; Quincy Hill, Spring Valley; Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork; Jy Tolen, Gilbert
RUNNING BACKS – Keyshawn Capers, Lower Richland; Kendrall Flowers, Irmo; Jeremiah Green, Pelion; Jordan Hiller, Lexington; Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork; Jaylon Morris, Spring Valley
RECEIVERS – Cortes Braham, Westwood; Keon Clary, White Knoll; Raborn Dismuke, A.C. Flora; Josh Doctor, Gray Collegiate; Mikey Jones, Swansea; Trey Norman, Ben Lippen; Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate; Andre Wilson, Hammond
OFFENSIVE LINE – Chris Burton, Dutch Fork; Craig Cash, Spring Valley; Jalyn Dunbar, Ridge View; Matt Johnson, Ben Lippen; Jalen McDuffie, Dutch Fork; Jaylon Pearson, Dreher; D’Montre Smith, Keenan; Donovan Toomer, Spring Valley
ATH – JaQuain Hills, Richland Northeast; Dayrun Keith, Pelion; Brandon McCullough, Heathwood Hall, Effix Miller, Swansea; Nate Miller, Columbia
DEFENSE
LINE – Damondre Anderson, C.A. Johnson; Tyrique Brown, Ben Lippen; Noah Johnson River Bluff; Ben Ginsberg, Hammond; Patrick Godbolt, Blythewood, Brandon Tucker, Blythewood; Maximus Shropshire, Spring Valley, Alston Stewart, Lexington
LINEBACKERS – Johran Broadnax, Columbia; K’onte Brown, Spring Valley; Terry Carson, Ridge View; Logan Cripe, Lexington; Ron Davis, Eau Claire; Griffin Harden, Heathwood Hall; Brice Harkness, Westwood; Brian Horn, Westwood; Timothy Jamison, White Knoll; Julius Land, Irmo; Raahzheik Mays, Brookland-Cayce; Braden Nanney, White Knoll; Liam O’Malley, Cardinal Newman; Tyrik Richardson, Lugoff-Elgin; Duncan Rivers, Gray Collegiate; Braiden Short, Chapin; John Sloan, Gray Collegiate
DEFENSIVE BACKS – Myles Adams, Keenan; Cleo Canty, Hammond; Eric Littles, Irmo; Cam Perry, Ridge View; Hugh Ryan, Dutch Fork; DJ Skelton, Spring Valley
KICKERS – Braden Walker, River Bluff; Lake Barrett, Hammond; Nick Lawyer, Ridge View
Offensive Player of Year: Bryce Thompson, Dutch Fork and Amir Abrams, Newberry
Defensive Player of Year: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley
Coach of Year: Rodney Barr, Lower Richland
Comments