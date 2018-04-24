Mid-Carolina hires new football coach with strong ties to Midlands

Former Irmo High assistant and current Chesterfield coach Chris Arnoult has been hired as the new football coach at Mid-Carolina.
The moved was approved at the Newberry School District board meeting Monday.
Arnoult replaces Louie Alexander, who resigned in March and had been there since 2005. This will be Arnoult’s second head coaching job.
Arnoult went 28-17 at Chesterfield and led the Rams to the Region 4-2A title in 2015. This season, Chesterfield went 9-3 and lost in the second round of the playoffs to Abbeville.
Before Chesterfield, Arnoult was an assistant at Irmo for 20 seasons. He was offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator during his time with the Yellow Jackets and part of eight region titles and three state runner-up teams.
Mid-Carolina went 1-9 this season, and its last winning season came in 2014.
Comments