SC’s Carl Edwards Jr. is a World Series champion

The Midlands’ Chicago Cubs connection is now a World Series champion.
Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. is from Prosperity in Newberry County and starred at Mid-Carolina High School. He recorded the first two outs in the 10th inning in Chicago’s 8-7 series-clinching victory that concluded after midnight Thursday.
The 25-year-old rookie reliever they call “the String Bean Slinger” is a 6-foot-3, 170-pounder. He was called up May 11 from Triple-A Iowa to serve as the 26th man on the roster for a doubleheader and returned to the big leagues June 20.
He was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 48th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft.
The Cubs traded for Edwards in 2013, and he made his MLB debut on Sept. 7, 2015.
Edwards had 36 appearances during the 2016 regular season, with a 3.75 ERA and 15 hits allowed. He struck out 52 of 138 batters. He allowed five hits and two runs in 6 1/3 postseason innings.
More S.C. connections on the Cubs: Pitcher Jason Hammel was born in Greenville and grew up in Port Orchard, Wash., while infielder Tommy La Stella went to Coastal Carolina.
