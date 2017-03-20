Tim Tebow will be a Columbia Firefly

Tebow Time is coming to Columbia.
The former Heisman trophy winner will begin his minor league career with the Columbia Fireflies, the Class A affiliate of the New York Mets.
"Tim Tebow will bring major excitement and national attention to the Fireflies and city of Columbia," Fireflies president John Katz said." Baseball fans, sports fans and Tim Tebow fans will likely come from around the southeast to see him play. We expect this to add to the energy at Spirit Communications Park and around downtown Columbia, especially during our opening weekend April 6-9."
Columbia opens the season April 6 at home against Augusta.
Katz was confident last month that Tebow would begin his career with the Fireflies and thinks his presence will benefit the team on and off the field.
"Tebow’s story is so compelling – from the BCS National Championships and the NFL playoffs to reinventing himself as a professional baseball player," Katz said. "His humility, faith and unwavering commitment to better himself will bring a new dynamic to our clubhouse. Having a player that has achieved his level of success on two big stages will ultimately pay huge dividends for our players as they pursue their dreams of playing for the New York Mets."
Tebow will wear his No. 15 jersey he wore as quarterback at Florida and in the NFL when he steps on the field for the Fireflies.
Tebow signed with the Mets on Sept. 8 and participated in three Florida Instructional League games, hitting a home run in his first at-bat. The 29-year-old finished 4-for-14 (.286) at the plate in those three games with two walks. Later in the fall, he played in 19 contests in the Arizona Fall League.
Tebow finished with a .194 batting average (12-for-62) with two RBIs and eight walks.
Tebow has appeared in four spring training games for the Mets and was the starting right fielder against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.
Tebow was standout quarterback at Florida and was the SEC’s all-time leader in touchdowns with 145 when he graduated. He was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
Tebow started 11 games for the Broncos in 2011 and led Denver to an AFC West Division title and a playoff victory. He also played for the Jets and Patriots during his NFL career.
