Tebow trying to fit in with teammates and break out on the diamond

Growing up about 30 miles from Gainesville, Fla., Dash Winningham was a big Florida football and Tim Tebow fan.
Winningham remembers going to all the home games when Tebow was quarterback for the Gators and even started wearing a Superman jersey like he wore under his uniform. Now, the Ocala, Fla. native will be teammates with Tebow on the Columbia Fireflies.
“He is a good guy to be around and I’m looking forward to this season with him,” said Winningham, aware of Tebow’s fame. “We try not to make it a distraction and we try to go out and play. We know the type of guy he is.”
Winningham got a first taste of teaming with Tebow in the instructional league in the fall. He said he has been impressed with how the Heisman Trophy winner has handled himself as he prepared for his first season in the minor leagues.
“We talk in the cages and pick each other’s brains. He is a good influence to be around,” Winningham said. “The impact he has had with people has been incredible.”
Infielder Michael Paez, who was on Coastal Carolina’s national title team last season, said Tebow is usually the first person at workouts and the last one to leave each day.
“He gets a lot of scrutiny, but at same time, he doesn’t let it bother him. It teaches the young guys how we want to carry ourselves,” Paez said.
Fireflies manager Jose Leger admits he didn’t know much about Tebow because he wasn’t a big football fan being from the Dominican Republic. But he quickly did his research when he found out Tebow would be in the Mets organization.
Leger said 29-year-old Tebow has been the model teammate and will be a good influence on the roster, which consists of players under 25.
“He is an asset to the team. He brings good character and experience with the team,” Leger said. “We are pushing him to get the next level and ultimately helping him reach his dream of playing in the major leagues.”
Tebow understands he is a long way from reaching the big leagues and said he’s enjoying the process of becoming a baseball player. He said he still is getting acclimated to his teammates and is getting the little things ready for Thursday’s opener, such as picking out a walk-up song.
Tebow spent extra time Tuesday with hitting coach Joel Fuentes before talking to reporters prior to the start of practice with his teammates.
“I feel good about the work I have been putting in and using all this time to improve on the little things,” Tebow said. “It is just bringing the same work ethic regardless of the situation and regardless of the hype. It is about the journey and process and putting in the work it takes to get better each day.”
Fireflies Opener
Who: Columbia Fireflies vs. Augusta GreenJackets
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Spirit Communications Park
Comments