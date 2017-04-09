Tebow hits second home run for Columbia Fireflies

Tim Tebow is at it again. The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and former NFL player hit his second home run of the season Sunday afternoon for the Columbia Fireflies.
The left-hander hitting Tebow hit the first pitch he saw in his third at bat deep over the right-field wall in the sixth inning. It was a three-run blast that scored Dash Winningham and Anthony Dimino and gave the Fireflies a 6-0 lead.
Tebow walked and grounded out to second in his first two at-bats on Sunday. He is hitting .250 with five RBI in three games this season. He didn’t play in Saturday’s contest.
