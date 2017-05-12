Mets pondering best time to give Tim Tebow a promotion

The New York Mets are considering promoting Tim Tebow around midseason, according to a report in the New York Post.
Of the Columbia Fireflies’ outfielder/DH, Mike Puma of the Post tweeted: “Mets have discussed promoting Tim Tebow within the minors, but will likely wait until midseason. He's hitting .327 over his last 16 games.”
The Mets are expected to move Tebow up a level to their St. Lucie affiliate which plays in the Florida State League.
Tebow has been a big draw for the Fireflies and is expected to be an even bigger draw in Florida.
Tebow entered Friday’s Fireflies game hitting .250 in 112 plate appearances.
Comments