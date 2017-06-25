Tim Tebow spends time with fans after final game with Columbia Fireflies. dmclemore@thestate.com
Tim Tebow spends time with fans after final game with Columbia Fireflies. dmclemore@thestate.com

Baseball

June 25, 2017 5:34 PM

Columbia Fireflies fans and more react to Tim Tebow’s promotion

Posted by Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

Tim Tebow’s time in Columbia playing for the Fireflies is coming to an end. The 29-year-old outfielder/designated hitter has been promoted to the New York Mets’ high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla.

While Tebow’s results on the diamond have been mixed, there’s no doubt he has been a smash hit with fans the past three months in the South Atlantic League. The Fireflies are second in the league with an average attendance of 5,230 before Sunday, and Tebow’s presence has led to sellouts and big crowds at nearly every road stop.

Here are some posts and reaction to the news of Tebow’s promotion and departure:

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tebow, Columbia fans have final moment together

View More Video

Sports Videos