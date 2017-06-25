Columbia Fireflies fans and more react to Tim Tebow’s promotion

Tim Tebow’s time in Columbia playing for the Fireflies is coming to an end. The 29-year-old outfielder/designated hitter has been promoted to the New York Mets’ high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla.

While Tebow’s results on the diamond have been mixed, there’s no doubt he has been a smash hit with fans the past three months in the South Atlantic League. The Fireflies are second in the league with an average attendance of 5,230 before Sunday, and Tebow’s presence has led to sellouts and big crowds at nearly every road stop.

Here are some posts and reaction to the news of Tebow’s promotion and departure: