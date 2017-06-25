Columbia Fireflies fans and more react to Tim Tebow’s promotion

Tim Tebow’s time in Columbia playing for the Fireflies is coming to an end. The 29-year-old outfielder/designated hitter has been promoted to the New York Mets’ high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla.
While Tebow’s results on the diamond have been mixed, there’s no doubt he has been a smash hit with fans the past three months in the South Atlantic League. The Fireflies are second in the league with an average attendance of 5,230 before Sunday, and Tebow’s presence has led to sellouts and big crowds at nearly every road stop.
Here are some posts and reaction to the news of Tebow’s promotion and departure:
Going to miss ya Tebow, You'll always be a Firefly here!— Carter Sauce (@CarterSauceRaps) June 25, 2017
congrats @TimTebow and good luck. I'll be tracking you #Thatsawinner— Jimmy Sanderson (@jrsanderson795) June 25, 2017
When you're family is watching Tim Tebow play and you're at home cleaning and doing nothing... @TimTebow pic.twitter.com/k6yiKttJWg— Devin Kruse (@kruse_me) June 25, 2017
awww. well thanks @TimTebow good luck man!— LA Urban Legend (@LAUrbanLegend) June 25, 2017
Congratulations @TimTebow on your promotion with the @Mets! https://t.co/eZa1U1j07i— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 25, 2017
Congratulations on your promotion! South Carolina has been blessed to have you— Debbie Wiles (@DebbieWiles2) June 25, 2017
@TimTebow Thanks for all you've done for the @ColaFireflies! God bless and good luck!— Andy Murphy⚠️ (@andymurphy48) June 25, 2017
Congrats Tebow!! Can't wait to see you play for the big Mets⚾️⚾️⚾️— Galway Girl (@kerryrph) June 25, 2017
Awwww see we wanted to get a pic like this with u at Friday's game traveling from PA just to see you!— Ellen Geisel (@egeiselRN) June 25, 2017
Tim Tebow’s former Spring Training teammate and #Mets prospect Jeremy Wolf on Tebow’s promotion to Class-A St. Lucie. pic.twitter.com/lfwvF9o1EQ— Mark Suleymanov (@TheMARKOut1) June 25, 2017
From Big Fly, enjoyed the time Tim has spent here with the Fireflies family! Good luck best wishes! One day you might get to dance like us!— Big Fly aka Ed Keen (@EdKeenFireflies) June 25, 2017
The Tebow Haters response to this news: pic.twitter.com/qnEC2uPakh— DC Sports Artist (@PaulNicholsDC) June 25, 2017
Tim Tebow is so perfect. He's from another planet.— Roscoe II (@CasinoRoyaleCat) June 25, 2017
Good Luck in St. Lucie, FL Tim!! @TimTebow @ColaFireflies #LetsGlow !! pic.twitter.com/sXUufHnLNp— Kim Hansen (@Kmudd73) June 25, 2017
Tim Tebow got an promotion to bad he didn't get promoted in the NFL pic.twitter.com/Ok5AJpaZiM— JackLife (@JackLife2030) June 25, 2017
Hadn't heard of the Fireflies B4 @TimTebow started playing for them. Will be a fan from now on even tho Tebow leaving. Go Fireflies— Diana (◡‿◡✿) (@AuggiesGirl) June 25, 2017
Hey @TimTebow. Congrats on your Promotion. #Blessed— Stl Blues Fan (@NHLBluesFan2017) June 25, 2017
A few weeks ago I got to see @TimTebow and he signed my baseball! It was an awesome day! I'm so happy hrs being promoted. #TimTebow— Corinne (@Corinne216) June 25, 2017
.@Mets to promote Minor League OF @TimTebow from Class A Columbia to Class A-Advanced St. Lucie: https://t.co/zjSMydC74U pic.twitter.com/zJzCMlBz8N— MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2017
BREAKING: Tim Tebow is our newest player!— St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) June 25, 2017
Story: https://t.co/pSZMrDC02g pic.twitter.com/sJkgB1XSZl
The Mets are terrible so Tim Tebow is 100% gonna get called up to the majors to sell tickets in September.— Steve Schreiber (@sschreiber13) June 25, 2017
The @Mets have announced that @timtebow is being promoted after today's game— Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) June 25, 2017
Tix:➤ https://t.co/Vcr0uIMZZZ
Story:➤ https://t.co/gYbwTQZ9Jm pic.twitter.com/NRk2u5oHiB
I think everyone forgot that Tim Tebow is batting 1.000 in the eyes of the Lord and Savior... Jesus Christ. Major League Saint— Barack Slowbama (@Leftleg5) June 25, 2017
@TimTebow congrats on the promo but please stay in Columbia another week we r heading down Friday from PA just 2 c u play #WewantTebowTime— Jeff Geisel (@coachjgeisel) June 25, 2017
Glad to see that Tim Tebow is trending. Man put in a lot of work and deserves it. One step closer to the major league. Tebow Time— F/A Zenith (@IamZenith_) June 25, 2017
Love this mans integrity, faith, and courage.— Sandra Hult (@sjhult) June 25, 2017
@TimTebow Congrats on your move, SC will miss you!— Kelly L (@goobichik) June 25, 2017
Why do people dislike @TimTebow ? Give him a break , already ! Jealous?— Tom Seaver⚾Statue (@MrMet41) June 25, 2017
Tim Tebow got promoted and I never even got to see him play— Jarrett (@theotherjarrett) June 25, 2017
Let the Mets do what they want. Tim tebow hitting a homer in the MLB will be good for the Mets this year. Stop crying about this— MSSTATE Sports (@GDawgs) June 25, 2017
So much fun cheering on the @ColaFireflies and @TimTebow tonight! Minor league baseball is the best!! @columbiasc— Dixie Delights (@_DixieDelights_) June 25, 2017
Congrats to @TimTebow on getting promoted to the St. Lucie Mets.— Jamaal Simmons™ (@Jamaal_Simmons) June 25, 2017
How is Tim Tebow being called up? The dude has a batting average of 222 with 69 strikeouts in 212 at bats?— Jake Lockyer (@Jakelocks15) June 25, 2017
i will never not be a tim tebow fan sorry nerds— joey (@GrilledAsparagi) June 25, 2017
Thanks @TimTebow @ColaFireflies for being a great friend and mentor to the ACTION kids @DutchForkMS @LexRich5! Best wishes @stluciemets! pic.twitter.com/aCVemNoJyu— ACTION for Unity (@ActionForUnity) June 25, 2017
"#Mets promote @TimTebow to Advanced A League" https://t.co/6GYDtRkda8— Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) June 25, 2017
.@TimTebow is leaving Columbia & we never got to hang. #devastated— Taylor Davids (@taylor_davids) June 25, 2017
