Can’t call 911 during the storm? Try texting 911 instead

Richland County residents can now text 911 in an emergency.

The new “Text to 911” capability is being promoted by emergency officials as an alternative to calling 911, especially in situations in which speaking would put the caller’s life in danger. Texting also makes reporting emergencies more accessible for some people with hearing or speech impairments.

Officials are instructing users of the text line to follow these rules when first messaging 911:

Make your first message concise

Include the location of the emergency (text messages, unlike calls, will not send location information to responders)

Explain to the best of your ability what assistance is being requested

Avoid using symbols, emojis and other emoticons and abbreviations

Do not include photos or video (Text to 911) does not have this capability

The service may be unavailable outside Richland County

SIGN UP

Those who choose to text in their emergency may receive follow-up questions and instructions from emergency responders at the Columbia-Richland 911 Call Center via text, and should be cooperative.