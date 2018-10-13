Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Crime & Courts

After a woman dies in the hospital, Columbia police are changing their investigation

By David Travis Bland

tbland@thestate.com

October 13, 2018 01:39 PM

A Columbia woman passed away Saturday morning following a week fighting a gun shot wound in the upper body. She died while hospitalized, Columbia police says.

Now, the Columbia Police Department is shifting its investigation of the shooting from attempted murder to murder. In that investigation CPD says it’s “working strong leads.”

Last week, police released a sketch of the suspect following the Oct. 5 shooting of the woman at the Waverly Place apartment complex off Two Notch Road.

CPD shooting suspect sketch.jpg
The Columbia Police Department releases a sketch of a suspect in a Oct. 5 shooting that left one woman in critical condition.
Provided by Columbia Police Department

Investigators suspect the woman was shot during a burglary. Another man was also shot during the incident.

