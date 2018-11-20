Meet Lexington Middle School’s new principal

The new principal for Lexington Middle School will be Casey B. Calhoun, the academic dean for innovation at River Bluff High School.

Calhoun starts on Jan. 4, 2019, and replaces Gloria Nester, who is leaving LMS to be principal of Beechwood Middle School, a new Lexington 1 school opening next fall. Nester has been principal of LMS since 2016.

At River Bluff, Calhoun helped implement cutting-edge educational models and priorities, according to the district. He also held multiple other leadership roles, including as a team leader on a personalized learning initiative started by the state Department of Education.

Calhoun also served as assistant principal of Gilbert High School for six years and as a government, economics, psychology and sociology teacher at GHS. He began his career in 2005 at a freshman academy at Palmetto High School in Williamston, South Carolina, as a global studies teacher.

Calhoun has a bachelor’s degree in education and political science from the University of South Carolina Aiken and a master’s degree in educational leadership from USC.

“Calhoun is a wonderful fit for Lexington Middle School and he will be a tremendous leader for the community,” Lexington 1 Superintendent Greg Little said, according to a release from the district.

Lexington Middle has an enrollment of about 946 students in sixth through eighth grade. The school, built in 1956, is set to be replaced and relocated under the district’s $365 million building plan, which voters approved on Nov. 6.

Calhoun was selected as the new LMS principal at a Nov. 13 board meeting.