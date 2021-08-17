4 new dessert shops opening soon in the Columbia area. Here’s what we know

Four bakeries are set to open in the Midlands during the next few weeks. Here’s what you should know about these venues if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

Vampire Penguin

Projected to open in Lexington the first week of September, Vampire Penguin is the fifth location for the franchise in South Carolina. Connoisseurs of shaved ice in Lexington can find the frozen treats on Sunset Boulevard. The menu includes flavors like mango, honeydew and Thai tea, which can be served with toppings such as boba, Oreos and marshmallows.

The franchise’s mascot is, you guessed it, a fictitious penguin living in the North Pole. The company says that Vampire Penguin was lonely one day and yearned to be back with his family. In a bid to offset his rampant desolation, Vampire Penguin used the snow around him to create frozen models of his friends and family back home, thus creating the creamy shaved snow that the dessert shop is most known for. Other Vampire Penguin locations can be found in Aiken, Powdersville, Anderson and North Augusta.

Robinson Room

The Robinson Room is the underground dessert lounge set to open next month at The Grand on Main Street. The lounge will be located on the bottom floor of The Grand and will feature pastries and desserts from Michelin-starred chef Rory MacDonald. In 2017, he opened his Manhattan patisserie Chanson and late-night Dessert Bar concept.

Chef MacDonald has worked in Europe, New York, Hong Kong and San Francisco. He has worked with Chef Salvador Gallego in Madrid, Spain, and Chef Jun Tanaka in London. His desserts at The Grand can be paired with any of the cocktails or wines available in the lounge. A set menu has yet to be released.

The Sweet Shop

The Sweet Shop is coming soon to the corner of Rosewood Drive and South Shandon Street, The State reported in June. After working out of her house for several years, owner Kia Brown is finally able to open up her first physical bakeshop where she makes customizable cookies and desserts for any occasion. The hand-decorated cookies are made from scratch and can be tailored to fit the style of any event or party. The menu includes cupcakes, bar cookies, classic drop cookies, sandwich cookies and cakes, Brown told The State in June.

Always Original Bakery

The Always Original Bakery in the West Columbia River District offers a slew of decorated candies, pies, pastries and cakes. The bakery was started by Jay Dawson and George Grogan, The State reported in June. It offers vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options upon request and can make specialty desserts for events and parties. The bakeshop, which will be opening in the area after renovations are complete, offers a berry cake with fresh chantilly icing, parmesan peppercorn bread and more.