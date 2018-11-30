These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings this month

During this month’s restaurant inspections, DHEC employees ran across curious substances ranging from pink to black.
The State took a look at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s inspection reports for food establishments across the Midlands. These restaurants received some of the lowest ratings in November.
- Los Paisanos, Batchelor St. in West Columbia
After a routine inspection on Nov. 6, Los Paisanos was awarded an 86 or a B, according to an inspection report from DHEC.
At the restaurant, inspectors found dead pests under and behind various equipment throughout the building, according to the report. Raw meat was drying on a shopping cart. The sliding doors of the restaurant’s meat cooler were covered in “excessive food debris build up,” and inspectors found dried raw meat crusted on the meat saw. Overall, the report says the floors throughout the establishment have food debris, dirt and dust. No soap or paper towels were provided to employees to clean their hands.
When it comes to past reviews, Los Paisanos has received a mix bag, with two C’s and two B’s peppered into several A’s. During a follow-up inspection, the establishment was given an A.
- Village Idiot Pizzeria, Forest Drive in Columbia
Village Idiot Pizzeria’s Forest Drive location was given an 85 or a B on a routine inspection on Nov. 6, according to a DHEC report.
During the inspection, DHEC employees found brown and pink buildup on the ice shield and ice scoop, according to the report. There were flies throughout the establishment and grease and food build-up throughout. Inspectors found a mold-like build up on doors, walls and shelves in the coolers. There was a buildup of soiled syrup on frozen drink nozzles, according to the report.
This was the first time the restaurant hadn’t scored an A on an inspection, according to DHEC records. During a follow up inspection, the pizzeria scored an A.
- Columbo’s Italian Eatery, Bush River Road in Columbia
During a routine inspection on Nov. 5, Columbo’s Italian Eatery was awarded an 82 or a B on their health report, according to DHEC records.
While inspecting the restaurant, DHEC employees found products in a cooler that had been stored for more than seven days, according to the report. Many items older than a day had not been properly marked with a date. Boxed food items were stored directly on the floor in one of the freezers. Employees didn’t have soap or anything to dry their hands with at a kitchen hand sink, according to the report.
This inspection marked the first and only time that Columbo’s was not awarded an A, according to DHEC records.
- Nicks Gyros & Grill, St. Andrews Road in Columbia
Nicks Gyros & Grill was awarded a B during a routine November inspection and a C on it’s follow-up, according to records from the health department.
During the routine inspection, DHEC employees found a “black substance” on the ice chute of a lobby drink machine, according to the inspection report. Food containers were stored as clean on sticky, dirty shelves in the dish area. Employees touched ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands. Dirty, torn foil covered shelves and prep tables on the cook line. The filters on the fryer hood were “heavily soiled.”
During a follow-up inspection, the restaurant scored a 87, according to an inspection report. The substance on the drink machine had not been cleaned, and the restaurant battled with food temperatures.
In the past, Nicks Gyros & Grill has scored three B’s and a number of A’s.
