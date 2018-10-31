These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings this month

Columbia restaurants dominated the lowest food inspection ratings list during the month of October.
The State took a look at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s inspection reports for food establishments across the Midlands. These restaurants received some of the lowest ratings in October.
- Chopstix Chinese, Broad River Road in Columbia
During an Oct. 24 inspection, Chopstix Chinese scored a 74 or a C, according to inspection reports from DHEC.
Roaches were found roaming near a sink during the inspection, inspectors said. Hoses used to rise dishes were found on the pavement outside of the restaurant. A broken toilet was stored outside of the eatery. Inspectors found egg rolls draining in boxes that previously held raw chicken, according to the report. Multiple food surfaces that were dirty were stored as clean. Inspectors also found household pest control objects above a sink.
Chopstix has not yet been inspected on a follow-up, but during past inspections, the restaurant scored one C and one B.
- Massey’s Past Time Cafe, Sumter Street in Columbia
A frequenter of The State’s lowest restaurant score list, Massey’s Past Time Cafe in Columbia was awarded another C after struggling with follow-up inspections from its previous low grades throughout the month.
During the series of three inspections in October, health department employees found roaches throughout the restaurant, according to inspection reports. Grease buildup covered the inside of the fryer, and the outside of various equipment had grease and debris. Inspectors also found peeling paint on the walls and damaged floors.
Massey’s has been struggling with a C rating since June of this year. The majority of posted grades on past inspections have been sees, only scoring A’s on four out of 17 occasions.
- Copper River Grill, Bower Parkway in Columbia
Copper River Grill, which was inspected on Oct. 8, was awarded a 79 or a B during a routine inspection, according to health department reports.
Flies buzzed around the dish room, prep area and can wash in the restaurant. A “black substance” was found on walls in the dish area as well. Inspectors notices employees cutting and preparing items with their bare hands, according to the report. Many dirty dishes were stored as clean, and employees used soiled plastic wrap to cover clean cooking pans. Inspectors also found leaks in hoses near a sink and a stopped up drain in the bar area. Areas of the floor in the kitchen and cook line held water, not draining correctly.
During past inspections, Copper River scored almost all A’s, only receiving a B in 2015. After a follow-up inspection on Oct. 12, the eatery was given an A.
- Persis Biryani Indian Grill, Bush River Road in Columbia
After a routine inspection on Oct. 25, Persis Biryani Indian Grill was awarded a score of 74 or a C, according to health department records.
Inspectors at the restaurant found “numerous dead flies” on the fly control light. Food at the buffet was not protected from potential customer contamination. There was no soap at sinks in the kitchen, according to the report. The dumpster area was covered in a “thick black build up.” Vents were very dirty and dusty in areas where dry foods were stored.
This isn’t the first time Persis was given a C. Of 14 inspections posted online, four have a grade of C and and four a grade of B. Persis has not yet had a chance for a follow up inspection.
