These Midlands restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings last month

- China Taste, Mack Street in Gaston
After a Feb. 21 inspection of China Taste in Gaston, inspectors awarded the restaurant with an 85 of a B.
While there, inspectors found a prep cooler that was “adulterated by roaches and mold,” according to an inspection report. Raw meats were discolored and growing mold, they reported. Cooking equipment had noticeable black grime, food scraps and grease. Inspectors also noticed signs of pests throughout the restaurant, including rodent droppings and dead roaches. A walk in cooler was covered in black and white grime, and the floors and fryers were suffering from a greasy, grimy coating. Grease was dripping from a ventilation hood onto cooking equipment below.
China Taste has not yet seen a follow-up inspection, but in the past, the restaurant scored almost all A’s, with only one other B.
- Don Tequilas Cantina & Grill, Afton Court in Columbia
Health department inspectors took a look at Don Tequilas on Feb. 8, ultimately giving the restaurant a 78 or a B.
During the inspection, health department employees saw a bag of raw, unfrozen chicken, bulging with juices, stored above beef in a freezer, according to inspection reports. A tile near the walk-in cooler was broken, which caused water and food debris to puddle on the floor. The restaurant was not using a system to mark food kept more than 24 hours. The door of the walk in cooler was dragging on the floor and could not be shut from the inside. Three faucets were leaking.
Don Tequilas was re-inspected on Feb. 13, scoring a 98 or an A. In the past, the restaurant maintained a steady A, with the only exception being a B in 2017.
- Tokyo Grill, Hardscrabble Road in Columbia
Tokyo Grill had a routine inspection Feb. 7, and was given an 81 or a B, according to inspection reports.
Inspectors found food storage pans covered in food debris stored as clean, according to the report. Employees rinsed a dirty cutting board without soap or sanitation and stored it clean as well. there was no soap at employee sinks during the inspection. The restaurant did not have a system for identifying food stored for more than 24 hours. Employees were using cut jugs to scoop food.
During a follow-up inspection on Feb. 15, the restaurant was given a perfect score. In the past, the restaurant scored mostly A’s and one B.
Did you like this story? Check out our previous restaurant inspection reports.
January’s worst health inspections
December’s worst health inspections
November’s worst health inspections
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Comments