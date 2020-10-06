Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 147,000

At least 147,116 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,258 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 545 new cases of the virus, down from 619 reported the day before.

As of Monday, 11% of COVID-19 tests were positive, DHEC says. That’s down slightly from 11.8% Sunday, and a significant drop from 32.6% Saturday — a spike caused by a “temporary reporting delay” as the agency upgrades its internal database.

Three deaths were reported Monday.

Testing increases in SC after Trump diagnosis

Prisma Health has been performing more COVID-19 tests, and receiving more requests to schedule testing, since news broke about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

“People are symptomatic, and there is a heightened awareness of COVID-19 after the superspreader event,” said Dr. Saria Saccicio, ambulatory chief medical officer at Prisma Health Greenville, referring to alate-September event at the White House attended by many who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Saccicio said Trump falling ill has motivated more South Carolinians to get themselves checked.

“The best recommendation is to be tested,” she said. “Thanks to President Trump, there is an increased awareness that COVID-19 is still with us.”

Midlands company pushed false coronavirus treatment

A Columbia-based pharmaceutical company has been warned by the Food and Drug Administration to stop promoting an asthma treatment drug it manufactures as a “cost effective way” to treat the coronavirus.

According to a letter from the FDA to Nephron Pharmaceuticals, CEO Lou Kennedy and a company sales representative sent emails claiming their Budesonide inhaler product could treat respiratory issues caused by COVID-19.

There is no proof the drug can do that, the FDA says.

“These claims and representations, which misleadingly suggest that Budesonide is safe and effective for a use for which it is not approved and for which you have provided no evidence to support, are particularly alarming from a public health perspective because COVID-19 has caused significant morbidity and mortality, and because there is currently no FDA-approved treatment for symptoms associated with COVID-19,” Robert Dean, director for the FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion, wrote in the letter.

In a statement, Nephron’s CEO said the company is “working diligently with FDA to resolve the matter and (has) no further comment at this time.”

Columbia veteran’s parade canceled





Columbia’s 42nd annual Veteran’s Day parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.

The parade was called off “to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community,” officials said in a release.

Mail-in voting witness requirement reinstated by SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated South Carolina’s witness requirement for absentee voting, meaning a person who submits a mail ballot must also have another person sign the envelope as a witness of their vote.

The battle, which has pitted Democrats and Republicans against each other, started Sept. 18 when U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs of Columbia ordered that South Carolinians voting by mail are not be required to get a witness signature on their mail-in ballot envelope because of the dangers of COVID-19.

Her order was appealed to the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, and on Sept. 24, a three-judge panel overturned her order. But on Sept. 25, a majority of the full 4th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the panel’s ruling and reinstated Childs’ order.

The S.C. Election Commission’s governing board, which is majority Republican, last Monday voted to appeal the full 4th Circuit ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, and on Thursday, lawyers representing the state Election Commission, the state Republican Party and others submitted a 37-page request for an emergency stay of Childs’ order with the high court. Lawyers for the Democrats were given until 2 p.m. Saturday to submit an opposing motion.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously to reinstate the witness requirement. But the ruling says “any ballots cast before this stay issues and received within two days of this order may not be rejected for failing to comply with the witness requirement.”

South Carolina voters are expected to cast hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots this election.

The AARP has voiced concerns to the Supreme Court regarding witness signatures, asking the court to uphold Childs’ decision.

“South Carolina law (requiring a witness signature) needlessly puts at great risk the health of medically vulnerable individuals,” the AARP filing said.

While the AARP is not directly involved in the lawsuit, the senior citizen group filed as a friend of the court, meaning it believes the court’s decision will impact the organization and it wants the judges to know where the AARP stands on the issue.