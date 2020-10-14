Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases near 153,000

At least 152,963 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,371 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 629 new COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 584 the day before.

Fourteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on Monday was 10.2%, up from 9.1% the day before. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Tuesday, 745 patients in South Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 201 in intensive care and 90 on ventilators.

$33 million for school protective equipment

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Tuesday that the Department of Education will spend $33 million on protective equipment for South Carolina schools.

The funds are part of a coronavirus relief package authorized by the state legislature.

“With the 2020-21 school year well underway, it is critical that teachers and schools have the supplies needed to ensure face-to-face instruction can continue to be carried out as safely as possible,” Spearman said, The State reported.

Here’s what the money will buy:

Nearly 600,000 reusable cloth face masks

Nearly 2.7 million disposable face masks

About 87,000 face shields

About 108,000 boxes of gloves (100 gloves in each)

About 41,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

Over 100 new K-12 cases for second week

There have been 136 new reported cases of coronavirus among students and staff at South Carolina K-12 schools since Friday, the last time the state Department of Health and Environmental Control shared school data.

More than 100 new cases were reported last week, and 136 marks the highest increase in a reporting period this school year.

Of the 1,277 confirmed cases since classes resumed, students account for 906 and employees make up 371.