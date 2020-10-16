Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,000 new cases reported

At least 154,869 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,400 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, up from 700 the day before. Thursday marked the first time in a month that single-day cases surpassed 1,000.

Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday was 12.7%, up from 11.1% the day before. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Thursday, 762 patients in South Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 204 in intensive care and 94 on ventilators.

CDC director defends agency during Columbia visit

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, defended his agency and its handling of the coronavirus during a stop in Columbia on Thursday, The State reported.

Despite widespread criticism of the CDC, including accusations that it has been cowed by the Trump administration, Redfield spoke well of the agency and its employees, saying he works with “the most outstanding men and women that protect this nation 24-7.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“I’m disheartened when I see the negative criticism. . . .. But I’ve tried to encourage (employees) to keep their enthusiasm, to work 24-7 protecting the American public.”

Redfield said South Carolina has done a good job in combating the coronavirus, and placed blame for high case counts, seen in the state during earlier stages of the pandemic, on visitors and tourists.

“We believe, Dr. (Deborah) Birx and I believe, that much of the Southern surge was caused by individuals coming south to vacation,” Redfield said.

The director also told The State about what to expect from the pandemic in the months ahead, warning that with falling temperatures driving people indoors, and the tendency for people to gather for the holidays, the risk of COVID-19 and the flu will rise.

“We can help take flu out of that equation by getting people vaccinated,” Redfield told The State by email. “I urge the American public to embrace flu vaccination with confidence to help protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

Lexington 2: In-person classes could resume soon

The Lexington 2 school district says some students could return to in-person classes five days a week by next month, if certain conditions are met.

As long as state health officials move Lexington County into the low COVID-19 risk category, and the county can stay there, select groups of students can attend face-to-face classes by Nov. 12, The State reported.

Those groups include students from kindergarten through second grade, sixth graders, students with the district’s Innovation Center and those in “self-contained” special education classes.

Greenville cancels Christmas parade

Greenville is calling off its annual Christmas parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced Thursday.

“The health and safety of Greenville residents and visitors is our top priority,” the city said ina news release. “Given the number of people this popular event attracts each year, it would be impossible for us to ensure attendees maintain the recommended social distance.”

The city said it’s planning other events throughout the holiday season in order to help downtown businesses, and will announce them by the end of November.

Columbia has also canceled its annual Carolina Carillon parade, The State reported.