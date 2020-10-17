Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 900 new cases reported

At least 155,799 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,405 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,072 Thursday, which marked the first time in a month that single-day cases surpassed 1,000.

Five coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday was 11.5%, down from 12.7% the day before. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Friday, 769 patients in South Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 206 in intensive care and 98 on ventilators.

When will you be vaccinated? DHEC releases plan

Whenever a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is approved, experts say it will be in short supply at first. To that end, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control put together a distribution plan, which it released Friday, that will determine who gets vaccinated first in the state.

“Not everyone who wants a vaccine initially will be able to get one. When the vaccine is first available, those limited supplies will be reserved for those who are at highest risk of either getting COVID-19, being exposed to it or potentially spreading it, as well as other critical infrastructure workers,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

At the front of the line are health care workers. Next up is a broader group, “people who play a crucial role in sustaining essential functions of society running and cannot socially distance in the workplace ... and people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, including people 65 years of age or older,” Bell said.

After that is phase 2, which essentially opens availability to everybody. Phase 2 won’t happen until manufacturing has caught up with demand and there are enough doses being produced for widespread distribution. Phase 3 will increase access even further through public health events.

Bell offered no timelines regarding when to expect each phase to begin.

“It’s entirely dependent on the progress with the availability of various vaccine products, and the amount of the inventory that will be made available to the state,” Bell said, adding that the federal government will be in control over how many doses are granted to each state.

“There are estimates, and they’re really represented as what is supposed to occur at various phases. But at this time, we don’t have timelines for the duration of each of those phases.”

SC schools see record coronavirus spike

There have been 206 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina K-12 schools since Tuesday, when the state Department of Health and Environmental Control last shared school figures. DHEC reports new coronavirus case counts in schools twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday.

Figures reported Friday mark the biggest COVID-19 spike in SC schools since the school year began.

Since classes resumed, 1,483 students and school staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, with students accounting for 1,038 of the total, and employees making up 445.

CDC director defends agency during Columbia visit

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, defended his agency and its handling of the coronavirus during a stop in Columbia on Thursday, The State reported.

Despite widespread criticism of the CDC, including accusations that it has been cowed by the Trump administration, Redfield spoke well of the agency and its employees, saying he works with “the most outstanding men and women that protect this nation 24-7.”

“I’m disheartened when I see the negative criticism. . . .. But I’ve tried to encourage (employees) to keep their enthusiasm, to work 24-7 protecting the American public.”

Redfield said South Carolina has done a good job in combating the coronavirus, and placed blame for high case counts, seen in the state during earlier stages of the pandemic, on visitors and tourists.

“We believe, Dr. (Deborah) Birx and I believe, that much of the Southern surge was caused by individuals coming south to vacation,” Redfield said.

The director also told The State about what to expect from the pandemic in the months ahead, warning that with falling temperatures driving people indoors, and the tendency for people to gather for the holidays, the risk of COVID-19 and the flu will rise.

“We can help take flu out of that equation by getting people vaccinated,” Redfield told The State by email. “I urge the American public to embrace flu vaccination with confidence to help protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

Lexington 2: In-person classes could resume soon

The Lexington 2 school district says some students could return to in-person classes five days a week by next month, if certain conditions are met.

As long as state health officials move Lexington County into the low COVID-19 risk category, and the county can stay there, select groups of students can attend face-to-face classes by Nov. 12, The State reported.

Those groups include students from kindergarten through second grade, sixth graders, students with the district’s Innovation Center and those in “self-contained” special education classes.

Greenville cancels Christmas parade

Greenville is calling off its annual Christmas parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced Thursday.

“The health and safety of Greenville residents and visitors is our top priority,” the city said ina news release. “Given the number of people this popular event attracts each year, it would be impossible for us to ensure attendees maintain the recommended social distance.”

The city said it’s planning other events throughout the holiday season in order to help downtown businesses, and will announce them by the end of November.

Columbia has also canceled its annual Carolina Carillon parade, The State reported.