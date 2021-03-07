Mask order in this Midlands town is suspended after McMaster’s latest executive order

The town of Lexington’s emergency order requiring masks be worn in public because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been suspended.

On Friday night, Lexington Town Council voted to suspend the ordinance that requires individuals to wear face coverings in retail establishments (grocery stores, pharmacies, big box stores, etc.) within town limits.

This is the second time since the coronavirus pandemic started a year ago that Lexington has halted the mask ordinance.

In November 2020, the town council did not renew the ordinance. But it changed course in December after health officials, business professionals and schools asked for it to be reinstated Mayor Steve MacDougall said at the time.

Town council made the move to suspend the ordinance a day after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that no longer requires people to wear masks or face coverings inside state-owned buildings or restaurants when not eating or drinking.

There has been a steady decline of new virus cases, and beginning Monday the majority of South Carolina residents are eligible to receive a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Despite the suspension, town council members said they still urge residents to follow COVID-19 recommendations issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in addition to the governor’s office.

When the town decided to stop enforcing the ordinance in November, spokeswoman Laurin Barnes said businesses could still require customers and employees to have their faces covered before being allowed inside.

Lexington County does not have a countywide ordinance requiring people to wear masks.

While Lexington’s emergency order has been suspended, similar ones in neighboring West Columbia and Columbia were renewed last week.

West Columbia City Council extended its emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in certain establishments in an effort to reduce or stop the spread of COVID-19. That renewed ordinance will be enforced for 61 days, until it is reevaluated again on May 1.

Columbia’s emergency ordinance will also be revisited in 61 days. Fines up to $100 can be issued to anyone not wearing a mask in all public places within Columbia city limits, according to the ordinance.

“All persons entering a commercial establishment in the city must wear a face covering while inside the establishment. A face covering must also be worn in situations where distances between people change frequently such as a busy sidewalk, waiting area, or popular outdoor area where it is impractical or impossible to maintain six feet of distance at all times,” according to Columbia’s ordinance.

Through Sunday, DHEC confirmed 449,977 cases of the coronavirus and 7,744 deaths. In Lexington County, 24,375 positive tests and 406 deaths have been reported, according to DHEC.

