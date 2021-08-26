COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 26

South Carolina reported over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday. Nearly 47% of eligible people in the state are fully vaccinated. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

At least 571,530 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,100 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,659 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 462 cases from the day before. The state also reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,114 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 24, with 502 patients in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 18.6% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Nearly 47% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated and over 55% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

Child of S.C. lawmaker in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

A South Carolina U.S. representative says one of her kids is in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19, according to The State.

“Only took 6 school days before one of the kids had to quarantine,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Mace, who’s the state’s only female U.S representative, didn’t elaborate on if her child tested positive for the virus. She’s using her experience to encourage others to “get vaxxed” and “wear a mask.”

“It might just save your life,” she wrote.

How South Carolina DMV is adapting to rising COVID cases

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is making a few changes as the state grapples with rising COVID-19 cases.

Starting Monday, residents looking to get their driver’s license will have to book a road test in advance, The State reported, citing a department news release.

“The SCDMV will not accept walk-ins,” officials wrote. “Traditionally, walk-ins have been accepted during the morning hours at SCDMV branch offices, however beginning Monday, only customers with an appointment will be able to take a regular license skills test.”

Masks will also be required for anyone taking a road test and any officials overseeing the exam, if they’re in the same car.

Beaufort green lights Veterans Day parade, other events despite COVID surge

Beaufort’s annual Veterans Day parade and six other large public events will go on as planned, despite a surge in new coronavirus cases, The Island Packet reported.

Members of the Beaufort City Council on Tuesday OK’d the gatherings, which include a 20th anniversary tribute of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, an art walk and annual Halloween celebration scheduled for Oct. 30.

Council members urged residents to keep their guard up against the coronavirus, however, by getting vaccinated.