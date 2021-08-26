Coronavirus
This Midlands elementary school is going remote for 2 weeks as COVID surges in SC
Students at Cayce Elementary School will shift to a remote learning schedule starting Friday as South Carolina continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Lexington 2 school district announced the change in an email late Thursday afternoon. Cayce Elementary had 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students as of Wednesday, according to the district’s coronavirus dashboard, but the statement from the district said the number of students and staff members placed in a precautionary quarantine led to the decision to pause in-person instruction.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Thursday, Sept. 9. Athletics, clubs and other extracurricular activities will also be suspended during the switch to online learning.
Lexington 2 is one of several school districts dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases since students returned to classes this month. Neighboring Lexington 1 has also had 2,000 students taken out of school by COVID-19 precautions.
Lexington 1 Superintendent Greg Little said the district faced a higher case total after a week than it did all of last school year. Cases there have also been clustered in elementary schools, where students are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kershaw County schools also had 1,000 students quarantined early in the school year, and Pickens County switched all schools to an online platform for a week.
State officials have barred school districts from enforcing mask mandates as a measure to curb the spread of the virus, although that policy has been challenged by Richland 1 and Richland 2.
Parents will be able to pick up several days worth of free school meals in a drive-thru pickup in the traffic loop in front of Riverbank Elementary School from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Sept. 2.
