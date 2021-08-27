Another Midlands school goes virtual with 41% of student body in quarantine

A school bus. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another Midlands school is shifting from in-person instruction to all-virtual after two out of every students have been sent home for COVID-related reasons.

Centerville Elementary School in Gilbert will shift to online instruction for two weeks after the number of students with diagnosed cases of COVID-19, COVID-like symptoms or an exposure to someone with the virus added up to 41% of the student body. Fifteen percent of staff are also currently excluded from school.

Lexington 1 Superintendent Greg Little told parents in an email sent Friday that all students will be in online classes next week, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. In-person classes will resume on Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday.

“Please know we did not make this decision lightly, as a shift in instructional model impacts all families,” Little wrote.

Earlier in the week, Little warned the district was already seeing higher numbers of COVID-19 cases than Lexington 1 had seen all of last school year. He said then the strategy was to shift affected classes to a virtual platform before entire schools, and school before making such a drastic shift across the whole district.

Also on Friday, Cayce Elementary School in Lexington 2 shifted to virtual classes for two weeks because of a similar outbreak there.

Elementary schools are bearing some of the biggest impacts of the most recent COVID-19 spike. Children under the age of 12 are unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the shutdown, parents will be able to pick up free student meals from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday in the Centerville Elementary bus loop.