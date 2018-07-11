Acres of area forest burned down in blaze, Columbia Fire Department says

Firefighters are battling a blaze Wednesday night that has burned down a number of acres of forest area near Columbia.

The fire in Harbison State Forest has burned down "about 4 acres," of land in what the Columbia Fire Department called a remote part of the forest.

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is "working with the South Carolina Forestry Commission" to contain the fire off Broad River Road near Bob Dorn Road and Lost Creek Drive.

The fire department has asked drivers in the area to be aware of fire crews working in the area. Drivers and others in that area have also been asked to "clear the way for responders."

The S.C. Forestry Commission said fireworks were the cause of the fire, and that the firefighters battling the blaze are expected to be in the area "throughout the night," WACH.com reported.

ONCE AGAIN: fire lines have been dug around woods fire in Harbison State Forest. @ForestryCommish will be on scene to monitor @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/00jkwJXMbt — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 12, 2018

There are "no anticipated evacuations," according to a post on Twitter from Jonathan Calore that was retweeted by the fire department. He added that fire is expected to die down as nighttime humidity rises.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

