Midlands mourning the death of teen who was a soccer player at Dutch Fork H.S.

A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Now, the community is mourning the death of Austin William Dugar.

The Columbia teen died from injuries he sustained in the crash on Interstate 26, according to the Lexington County coroner’s office. The deadly collision temporarily closed the highway during the morning commute.

Dugar was a Dutch Fork High School alum. He played on the Silver Foxes soccer team and was a captain his senior season, 2016-17, according to maxpreps.com.

The Dutch Fork men’s soccer Twitter feed posted a message about Dugar’s death.

“Feeling a massive hole in our hearts at the devastating news to our DF soccer family at the passing of an alumnus. Please pray for the family!” the tweet said.

That prompted responses from the River Bluff High School soccer feed, in addition to posts of prayers for the Dutch Fork community, from Heathwood Hall Soccer and Soda City FC.

On his Facebook page and LinkedIn profile, Dugar listed himself as a student at the College of Charleston. The College of Charleston did not respond to questions about Dugar’s status.

Spring Hill High School, in Chapin, also posted a tweet mourning Dugar’s death.

“Sending love to all our Stallions past and present, and our prayers to the Dugars. Hug your people,” the tweet said.





Some other teens connected to Spring Hill also posted tweets mourning the loss of Dugar.

“Our Spring Hill family has suffered another loss of an incredible Stallion. Love you so much Dugar, dance with Jesus for me,” Sierra Klauk tweeted, while Lexi Wynn posted several tweets in memory of Dugar.

Among her messages was a post that said “the last thing I said to Austin was ‘I’ll see you soon,’ my heart hurts so bad.”

Several more people shared posts of sadness about Dugar’s death and the loss of a friend.

In April 2017, Spring Hill dealt with the death of Davis Allen Cripe, a 16-year-old Spring Hill High School student who collapsed in a classroom and died. The Richland County Coroner’s office reported he died from drinking too much caffeine.

The Lexington County coroner’s office reported Dugar was driving the wrong way in a westbound lane of I-26 just before 5:30 a.m., when he was involved in a collision near exit 104, the Piney Grove Road exit.

Dugar was driving a 2014 Chrysler sedan and was hit by a Toyota pick-up truck, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Dugar stopped his Chrysler while “attempting to correct his direction of travel,” according to the coroner, who added Dugar’s car was “perpendicular to the roadway” when it was hit by the Toyota.

The coroner’s office reported Dugar, who was “believed to have been wearing a seat belt,” was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota was also taken to an area hospital, but with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the coroner’s office.





The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.