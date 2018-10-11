Here’s what happened in Richland County this morning as Hurricane Michael hit

The effects of Hurricane Michael have started to impact Richland County. Here’s what happened Thursday morning.
Outages
Houses losing power have steadily increase throughout the early hours of Thursday. As of 8:30 a.m. SCE&G reports almost 11,000 outages caused by over 140 incidents in Richland County.
A powerline fell on a house on the 7500 block of Stone Street, which is off Garner’s Ferry heading towards Lower Richland, a spokesperson for the fire department said. Everyone got out okay.
Road blockages, downed trees and bus service
A number of collisions occured including two on I-77, one in the northbound lane near mile marker 19 and another in the southbound lane of the interstate at marker 5. No injuries were reported.
A collisoned blocked Elders Pond Dr near Hard Scabble road.
Fallen trees also blocked up roads and interstates. I-26 eastbound and westbound had trees block lanes, one near mile marker 91 westbound and another near mile 94 eastbound. A tree fell across Congress Road near Millwood Avenue. Two trees came down on Garners Ferry Road, one at 9790 Garners Ferry rd and another near the roads intersection with Chain Gang road.
As of 7:45 Old Hopkins Road near Lower Richland Boulevard was still blocked by a tree as was Johnson Marina Road near Richland Franklin Boulevard.
St. Andrews Road at Fernadina Road was being blocked by an object in the road just before 8 a.m.
A downed tree fell across a home on the 5100 block of Randall Street trapping a person inside, accoring to the Columbia Fire Department. They were able to get the person out.
The COMET, Richland County’s public bus, suspended services on Thursday until further notice.
Flooding and advisories
Flooding at I-26 near exit 106, which is near St. Andrews Road, has caused the eastbound exit ramp to close.
A flood advisory was put out by the Highway Patrol for water building up on Decker Boulevard near O’Neil Court and on Piney Grove Road near Piney Wood Road.
The National Weather Service in Columbia issued a urban and small stream flood advisory for Richland County around 7:30 a.m.
A spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Department said that there’s been “minor flooding in some areas.”
Closings & Trash collection in Richland County
The county delayed trash service by a day. So if your curbside trash is usually picked up on Thursday, it will be picked up on Friday. If it’s usually picked up Friday, it will be picked up Saturday.
The county landfill drop off center at 1070 Caughman Rd and the drop off center at 10531 Garners Ferry Rd are both closed. The drop-off site at 900 Clemson Road is also closed. They will be reopened Friday.
