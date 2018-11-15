It was Qdoba, then Salsarita’s. What’s next for empty Five Points building?

The TD Bank in Five Points is moving, but only a few hundred feet.
In the spring, the bank will move from 1940 Blossom St. to 2006 Devine St. — basically, from one side of the Walgreens store to the other.
Renovations have already begun on TD Bank’s new building, which until earlier this year housed a Salsarita’s restaurant and, before that, a Qdoba restaurant.
In preparation for the move, the bank will close its Blossom Street building Dec. 12, according to Lisa Sawicki, a TD Bank spokesperson. It will open a temporary mobile banking unit nearby in the meantime, featuring a two-person teller counter, two customer service desks and a pair of ATMs.
The new Devine Street branch is expected to open in the spring.
The bank was leasing the Blossom Street property, according to Lisa Sawicki, a TD Bank spokesperson. It’s not clear what’s next for that building, which features a drive-thru.
The bank move is one of the latest in a string of Five Points business shakeups.
A handful of longtime businesses have closed in recent months, including Delaney’s Music Pub, Speakeasy jazz bar, and Bohemian women’s clothing store.
Other new ventures recently have moved into the shopping and entertainment district, including the White Mule music club (in the old Speakeasy spot), the Rock Block music incubator (in the old Bohemian), Dakotas Boutique and Sub Station II.
