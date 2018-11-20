A hotel for Five Points? That, and more, could be on the horizon

Two big wish list items for Five Points soon could be fulfilled: More parking and possibly a hotel.

The city of Columbia is planning to buy a state-owned building and parking garage on Devine Street in a move that could help shape future development in the funky urban village.

The parking garage would open up dozens of much-needed public parking spaces within about a block of the heart of Five Points. And the building could later be sold to a private developer for what the city hopes could be a hotel, according to multiple Five Points and city leaders.

“Parking and the lack thereof in Five Points is sort of the root of all evil,” said Amy Beth Franks, director of the Five Points Association of business leaders. “Opening a business is hard. Being a small business owner is even harder. You aren’t going to open a business where there’s not any parking for your customers.”

The property at 2221 Devine St. currently houses the state’s pardon and parole, consumer affairs and minority affairs offices and some University of South Carolina offices. Those offices will stay put, being leased from the city, likely for several months after the sale goes through. City Council members are presently considering approving that lease.

The $3.8 million purchase is expected to be completed in early 2019, according to assistant city manager Missy Gentry.

A portion of the 300-space parking garage on the site will be opened to public parking, Gentry said. And some of the spaces likely will be reserved for a private development in the future. The city has a hotel in mind but has not yet begun talks with potential developers, Gentry said.

“Anything’s open, and we’re open to conversations,” Gentry said.

The cost of buying the entire property is far less than the cost of building a new parking facility, city leaders say.

More parking and a new hotel both could be keys to attracting a variety of businesses in an entertainment district that’s fallen out of balance in recent years, some say.

In the past year, community groups and city leaders have been at odds over a number of Five Points business issues: A proposed Zaxby’s drive-thru (nixed), a proposed restaurant and bar called Macado’s on Blossom Street (also nixed), a move to close all bars at 2 a.m. (failed, but late-night rules were tightened) and challenges to several bars’ liquor licenses (ongoing).

While bars catering to college students have long been a part of Five Points’ character, the density of the bars has increased at the same time as some longtime, family-favorite establishments have shut their doors.

One result is some stretches of sidewalks that are virtually dead in the daytime until the college bars open late at night.

“We’ve got some opportunities to create real balance, to have that village feel but also not lose its college feel at the same time,” City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann said. “Part of growing is things changing and adapting.”

More parking could draw more daytime businesses to the district, say Franks and Richard Burts, a developer in the district and a board member for the Five Points Association.

“The retail and lunchtime businesses are the ones that need the parking supply increased the most,” Burts said.

Five Points and city leaders also are discussing adding lighting and some sort of light shuttle service to help people feel comfortable getting from the parking garage to the heart of the district.

They also hope the new parking and potential hotel could help bridge a gap between Five Points and the Devine Street business district.

The city’s purchase of the Devine Street property is a big step toward alleviating Five Points’ parking problems, but “it’s just a piece of the puzzle,” Franks said. “While it’s fantastic and I’m so excited, I just want to keep in mind that it’s one step, and we still have more things to complete our overall parking plan.”

Several other major developments are on the horizon for Five Points, including the new Home Team BBQ restaurant that will fill the void of Harper’s restaurant, which closed in May 2017.

The old Inn at Claussen’s Bakery on Greene Street is poised to be redeveloped into 29 “boutique” apartments.

And a California-based developer has ambitious plans for a mixed-use development on the upper end of Harden Street, across from the Food Lion shopping center.