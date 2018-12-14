Columbia airport adds new non-stop flight to major U.S. city

American Airlines announced Friday the addition of a new, non-stop flight that goes from Columbia straight to The Big Apple, according to a statement from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
The flight will take travelers straight from South Carolina’s capital city to LaGuardia Airport in New York, according to the statement.
The new service will take off on May 3, according to the statement.
Daily flights will depart from Columbia at 6:55 a.m., arriving in New York at 9 a.m., according to the statement. Returning travelers will take off at 9:29 p.m. and land safe and sound in Columbia at 11:36 p.m.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Officials say those flight times will best serve business travelers headed to NYC for just a day, according to the statement. They also suggested it for people wishing to get lunch in the Big Apple, do some sight seeing and shop a little before returning home.
Delta Air Lines already offered nonstop trips from Columbia to New York, according to the statement.
Comments