Another restaurant closes in downtown Columbia’s Vista

By Sarah Ellis

March 15, 2019 02:17 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Newk’s Eatery, known for its large sandwich and soup selection, has closed its Gervais Street restaurant in Columbia’s Vista district downtown.

A message recorded on the restaurant’s phone line says, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this site is permanently closed. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

Newk’s was located between Grill Marks burger restaurant and Twisted Spur microbrewery and in front of the new smallSUGAR cafe.

The casual dining chain opened its downtown Columbia restaurant about three years ago. The only remaining Newk’s in South Carolina is located in Summerville.

Newk’s closing closely follows another chain restaurant’s departure from the Vista. Tin Lizzy’s Tex-Mex restaurant, which was located roughly across the street from Newk’s, closed last month.

