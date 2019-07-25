Local
At a cost of $310, this Columbia restaurant seafood dish just broke a Guinness record
So what goes into a $310 crab cake? Columbia chef explains
A smartphone, concert tickets or a computer might cost you $310. At one restaurant in Columbia, it’s the price of a single crab cake.
Chef Lazarius Ken Leysath Walker of The Twist created the $310 dish, which he unveiled Tuesday, in order to break the Guinness World Record for Most Expensive Crab Cake.
This particular crab cake has been available as a secret item for the past year, according to Twist publicist Taylor Hall, and will now be listed on the menu for the first time. Only two people ordered the crab cake prior to Tuesday’s reveal.
The dish is encrusted with platinum and made with black truffles. When ordered, proceeds will contribute to All-Stars, a charity founded by Chef Walker to provide funds to local teachers.
The Twist first opened in Columbia in 2017 and is located at 3902-f Two Notch Road. Chef Walker’s specialty is seafood.
