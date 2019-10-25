Local

New York-style bagel shop planned near downtown Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC

NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop plans to open in the new Brookland apartment development in West Columbia, just across the river from downtown Columbia.

The restaurant could open sometime next spring, according to Berica Robinson, a spokesperson for Brookland. The bagel shop is planned for the State Street side of the development.

This is the type of restaurant that “everyone’s going to flock to,” Robinson said.

NYC Bagel and Sandwich will join Black Rooster, chef Kristian Niemi’s French-inspired restaurant, as the first eateries in the Brookland development.

