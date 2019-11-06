Five Points to welcome popular cafe that recently closed on Rosewood

The Local Buzz, an eclectic cafe known for serving the Rosewood and Shandon communities with coffees, sandwiches and baked goods friendly to folks with dietary restrictions, plans to move to Five Points after recently closing on Rosewood Drive.

Owner Stephanie Griggs Bridgers announced on Facebook that The Local Buzz will reopen in January at 631 Harden St., Suite B, beside The Baked Bear ice cream sandwich shop.

The Local Buzz opened at the corner of Rosewood Drive and South Shandon Street in 2015. At the time, Bridgers wanted to continue work she’d begun with the Breakfast Club, a social group for young people with autism spectrum disorder and other special needs. She hosted the club regularly at her cafe, and she was known for hiring and training young people with disabilities and special needs.

Bridgers said on Facebook she plans to continue the cafe’s mission of being welcoming to all and also plans to continue serving a variety of treats that are sensitive to certain dietary restrictions and preferences, including gluten-free, vegan and paleo options.

The Local Buzz’s new home, Five Points, is going through a season of business changes, with several bars recently closing along Harden Street. Meanwhile, a new restaurant, Sneaky Pete’s, recently opened in the former Blue Cactus space. And the new Home Team BBQ restaurant continues to draw big crowds in the former Harper’s restaurant building.