Free parking spots open in West Columbia as new businesses expand the river district

With several new businesses opening in the city’s river district recently, West Columbia is making more free parking spaces available for visitors.

The city announced plans Tuesday to open around 200 parking spaces in the Capitol Square shopping mall to free city parking for a limited period of time.

The parking lot at 483 Sunset Boulevard will be used on an “overflow” basis, the city said in a press release. The primary city parking available in the river district is the parking garage at 310 Court Avenue; Carrawy Park at the Riverwalk, 212 Hudson St.; and the Meeting Street Artisan Market and Interactive Art Park at 425 Meeting St.

In announcing the change, West Columbia cited expected crowds at the new Savage Crafts Ale Works on Center Street, which opens on Jan. 30; plus the recently opened Hideout cafe on State Street, which opened last month; and the relocated D’s Wings expected to open soon at the corner of Center and State.

Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
