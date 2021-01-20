Free parking spots open in West Columbia as new businesses expand the river district

With several new businesses opening in the city’s river district recently, West Columbia is making more free parking spaces available for visitors.

The city announced plans Tuesday to open around 200 parking spaces in the Capitol Square shopping mall to free city parking for a limited period of time.

The parking lot at 483 Sunset Boulevard will be used on an “overflow” basis, the city said in a press release. The primary city parking available in the river district is the parking garage at 310 Court Avenue; Carrawy Park at the Riverwalk, 212 Hudson St.; and the Meeting Street Artisan Market and Interactive Art Park at 425 Meeting St.

In announcing the change, West Columbia cited expected crowds at the new Savage Crafts Ale Works on Center Street, which opens on Jan. 30; plus the recently opened Hideout cafe on State Street, which opened last month; and the relocated D’s Wings expected to open soon at the corner of Center and State.