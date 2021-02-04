Missing Lowcountry man’s body found in Midlands pond, SC sheriff’s office says

The search for a missing South Carolina man ended when his body was found in a pond in the Midlands, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The body of Michael McKelvey was discovered in a pond in the Cherryvale area on Jan. 31, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s less than 5 miles from Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter County.

The 36-year-old Moncks Corner resident was last seen Jan. 2 on Cherryvale Drive, according to the release. On Jan. 21, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding McKelvey.

A preliminary investigation showed McKelvey died of an accidental drowning, the sheriff’s office said.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said no signs of foul play were found during an autopsy that was conducted on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release.

Baker said a toxicology report is still pending.

McKelvey’s family have been notified, the sheriff’s office said.

Information on why the Lowcountry resident was last seen about 75 miles from his home was not made available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.