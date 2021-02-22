4-year-old girl died in fall at Columbia hotel, Richland County coroner says

A 4-year-old died at a Columbia hotel, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old girl died at a hotel in Columbia over the weekend.

Maiya Caughman was fatally injured during a fall at the Embassy Suites Hotel, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told The State Monday.

The fall happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday, Rutherford said. The hotel is on Stoneridge Drive, which is just off Greystone Boulevard near Interstate 126 and the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

No foul play was suspected at the time of the fall, Columbia Police Departmentspokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State.

Both the police department’s special victims unit and the coroner’s office are investigating the girl’s death.

“We are urging all guests who may have seen Maiya or have any information to please call 803-576-1799,” Rutherford said. “No detail is too small.”

Information on a funeral was not available, but arrangements are being made by King’s Funeral Home in Chester, according to the businesses Facebook page.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.