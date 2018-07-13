'Armed and dangerous' SC man captured, charged with triple shooting in West Columbia

More than a week after three people were shot and two were killed at a West Columbia apartment complex, police arrested the man they believe shot them.
Damien Lavar Ritter, 25, of Estill, was arrested after he was identified publicly by police a day after the July 5 shooting on Glenn Street, according to a West Columbia police statement.
Ritter was charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, kidnapping, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy, according to the statement.
The July 5 shooting happened at the New Brookland apartment complex, where Samir Bernard Atkins, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene. Atkins had been shot in the upper body.
Two other people were hospitalized, where one had non-life threatening injuries and one was in critical condition.
Days later, Elzie Mack Jr., 41, of Gaston, was also pronounced dead after he succumbed to a gunshot to the upper body.
Before his arrest, Ritter was considered armed and dangerous. Police said they found several weapons at the scene of the shooting and suspect the victims shot back at Ritter.
As of Wednesday, investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the shooting.
Ritter was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
Comments