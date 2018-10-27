If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

‘Horror movie’ scene, officer says of naked woman who tried to bite off piece of man

By David Travis Bland

tbland@thestate.com

October 27, 2018 11:54 AM

HANAHAN, SC

An officer described the police body camera footage as “one of the most disturbing videos ... I have seen in my career.”

Police Chief Dennis Turner of the Hanahan Police Department spoke with Harve Jacobs of WCSC after a Monday incident that he said reminded him of “something you would see off of a horror movie.”

Hanahan Police in Berkeley County responded to a 911 call of a man who told dispatchers that a woman attacked him and tried to bite his penis off, WCSC reported. The man said he was having sex with the woman and another man when she attacked him.

The woman rushed on all fours at officers who showed up to help the victim, police said. Officers deployed a stun gun to subdue the woman. She was then given Narcan, a substance that can revive individuals from opioid and opiate overdoses, to revive her. The woman was high on heroin and meth, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

