Police found a BB gun in a Lexington school. An arrest was made

Administrators at a Lexington high school were told a gun was hidden in their school.

On Friday, River Bluff High School administrators received several calls about a firearm on campus and where it might be hidden, according to Lexington Police Department.

A LPD School Resource Officer and administrators searched the school and found a BB pistol in a mens’ bathroom.

An investigation by the SRO found that a fourteen-year-old student brought the BB pistol to school in his backpack and hid the pistol in the bathroom.

LPD announced the arrest of the juvenile at about 6:30 on Friday night, saying the student was charged with carrying a weapon unlawfully on school grounds.

“He was released to his parents with a custodial promise,” a LPD spokesperson said.

The student’s name was not released because he is a juvenile, said Cameron Mortenson with LPD. Investigators are still working on a reason why the student brought the BB pistol to school.

Another student was arrested this week for a bringing a BB or pellet gun to a Lexington County high school.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety arrested a student at Airport High School after it was found that he was carrying a BB gun in his waistband inside the school, The State’s Emily Bohatch reported Thursday.

Other Lexington County high school students have been arrested in the last two months for making threats to school. A student threatened to “shoot up” Lexington High School in September while in October a Pelion High School senior also threatened a mass shooting. Both were arrested after they made the threats over social media.