4 were killed over drugs, including a toddler, SC sheriff says. 5 more are charged

The victim was shot four times on Whisper Pines Road in northern Columbia, Sheriff Leon Lott said. He crawled to the porch of a nearby house to try and get help. As he laid bleeding in the porch his accused shooters came back.
Five people have been charged in connection with two drug-fueled Richland County double homicides, including the September slayings of a father and his 1-year-old son, sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.
Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrests of Traevon Ray, Markelyis Gibson and DyQuan King in the Sept. 30 shooting deaths of 23-year-old James Antheny McDowell and his 1-year-old son, Tyreen.
Lott also announced the arrests of Choatte Neal III and Micah Brown in last week’s double homicide in which a man was shot to death and a woman was beaten to death on Whispering Pines Road. Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan M. Montgomery, 25, both of Hopkins, died after the incident.
The connection between all the crimes is “young people with guns who have a total disregard for life,” said Lott, who added that all the killings started as marijuana-related robberies.
“I know that there’s a lot of national conversation about marijuana and it doesn’t hurt anyone,” Lott said before saying these four killings say otherwise.
In that deadly incident on Whispering Pines Road, both Richardson and Montgomery had been shot. Richardson had been beaten to death, Coroner Gary Watts said, and died at the scene. The man also had been beaten before he died from gunshot wounds at the hospital.
A third victim, bleeding from gunshot wounds, had crawled to a neighbor’s porch when the two assailants came back to the scene to finish the job, Lott said. They kicked the man in the body and head, video shows, whipping and stabbing him with what Lott suspects are tree limbs. The victim is hospitalized and in “very serious” condition, the sheriff said.
A camera on the porch where the man was beaten helped investigators identify Brown and Neal, Lott said. The two also knew the victims.
Additional charges are pending for their alleged assault and shooting of the third victim, Lott said.
Marijuana and “gang involvement” also played roles in the killings of McDowell and his son, Lott said.
King, who is one of the suspects charged in the deaths of McDowell and his son, is among three teenagers charged in the shootout that killed a 58-year-old man who was taking his trash out when he was caught in the crossfire last month. King was the trigger man in the October shooting, Lott said.
“Last week I stood here disgusted,” Lott said referencing the Beatty Road apartment shooting during a Tuesday news conference. “I stand her today more disgusted.”
The sheriff said he didn’t have words to describe the shooting death of 1-year-old Tyreen.
“This was not an accidental shooting,” he said. “People knew what they were doing.”
“Young people with guns who do not care, that’s what we have in our community,” he continued. “We need to stop this.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
