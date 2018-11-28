Woman’s ex-boyfriend beat her, showed her showering on Facebook Live, SC cops say

When a South Carolina woman received a Facebook notification Tuesday, she thought it would be a video of a female relative and her children.

It was something very different.

The woman told local law enforcement that it was a Facebook Live video that opened with her relative’s ex-boyfriend, “talking very crazy,” according to an incident report.

She told the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office the streaming video was recorded in a bathroom and showed her relative taking a shower. In addition to being naked, it was clear “her face had been beaten,” the sheriff’s office said.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The woman said her relative asked the ex-boyfriend to stop filming, but he refused, according to the incident report.

The woman watching the video was not the only relative or friend to see the Facebook Live post, the sheriff’s office said. Many of them reported what they saw to the sheriff’s office as well as to the Chesnee Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said the man in the video was Aaron Scott Woodruff.

Deputies reported they tracked down the woman in the video at a local hospital, where Woodruff had dropped her off. She filled in law enforcement on what occurred before the Facebook Live post was streaming, the report said.

She told investigators Woodruff picked her up from her aunt’s home and when she got into his vehicle the 29-year-old Cowpens resident asked for her phone and discovered she had been talking to another man.

Woodruff began pulling her hair to stop her from getting out, the sheriff’s office said.

“The more he looked at her phone, the more he hit her on the face,” according to the incident report. And the more she begged the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Woodruff to stop, he “hit her harder. ... and got worse the further they continued down the road.”

The woman told deputies that Woodruff took her to his home to wash up, but when she was in the shower he posted the Facebook Live “showing and telling everybody what he had done to her,” according to the incident report.

The sheriff’s office said Woodruff was arrested without incident Tuesday night.

He was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, and records show he was charged with kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and dissemination of obscenity.

His bond was set at $60,000 for the combined charges, and he remained behind bars as of Wednesday night.